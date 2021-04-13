World of Greg Pizzoli

By Amber Mercado

World of Greg Pizzoli

 

Baloney and Friends

Baloney and Friends

by

Illustrated by

Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli launches a full-color graphic novel series about four funny friends that Dav Pilkey declares "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories"!

Meet Baloney! He's the star of this book, along with his best buddies: empathetic Peanut the horse, sensible Bizz the bumblebee, and grumpy Krabbit -- he'd rather not be here, but what can you do?

In this graphic novel for newly independent readers, Baloney and friends step into the spotlight and embody all the charm of childhood in three short tales and three mini-comics that invite readers to join the fun! Giggle with Baloney as he performs some questionable magic, give him a boost when a case of the blues gets him down, cheer him on as he braves the swimming pool, and at the end, learn to draw all the characters with clear step-by-step instructions!

"A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics."--Booklist

"Kids will gobble up Baloney!"--Ben Clanton, creator of Narwhal and Jelly series

"Porcine-ly-perfect"--Laurie Keller, Geisel Award-winning author of We Are Growing!

 

Baloney and Friends: Going Up!

Baloney and Friends: Going Up!

by

Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli presents the second Baloney and Friends book that Dav Pilkey declares "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories"!

Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their way through more day-to-day adventures in the second book of this pitch-perfect graphic novel series. Whether it's writing the lyrics to their own original theme song, having an epic sleepover in a tent, experimenting with an incredible new device that lets them reach for the sky, or thinking deep (or deeply funny) thoughts about the world around them, this new collection of mini-tales and three mini-comics will have you cheering and rooting for Baloney the pig, Bizz the bumblebee, Peanut the horse, and everyone's favorite grumpy rabbit, Krabbit! And at the end, readers will learn to draw each character with different facial expressions and emotions by following clear step-by-step instructions.

A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics." —Booklist

Don't miss the first book in the series, Baloney & Friends!

 

The Watermelon Seed

The Watermelon Seed

by

Illustrated by

With perfect comic pacing, Greg Pizzoli introduces us to one funny crocodile who has one big fear: swallowing a watermelon seed. What will he do when his greatest fear is realized? Will vines sprout out his ears? Will his skin turn pink? This crocodile has a wild imagination that kids will love.

With bold color and beautiful sense of design, Greg Pizzoli's picture book debut takes this familiar childhood worry and gives us a true gem in the vein of I Want My Hat Back and Not a Box.

 

The Book Hog

The Book Hog

by

Illustrated by

Settle down with this funny book and learn about the magic of reading as a kind librarian teaches a silly pig how much fun reading can be!

The Book Hog loves books -- the way they look, the way they feel, the way they smell--and he'll grab whatever he can find. There's only one problem: he can't read! But when a kind librarian invites him to join for storytime, this literature-loving pig discovers the treasure that books really are.

Greg Pizzoli, master of read-aloud fun and three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient, introduces a character sure to steal kids' hearts using his signature cheerful colors and lighthearted narrative style.

"Even non-Book-Hogs should have this one. It's that good." —Jon Klassen, Caldecott Medal winner for This Is Not My Hat

"A book that readers will be eager to hog." —Booklist

 

 

Good Night Owl

Good Night Owl

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Owl tries his best to wrap up his night and settle in for a long sleep–after moving past a few bumps in the road—in this Geisel Honor-winning, giggle-worthy bedtime story.

Will Owl ever get a good night's sleep? He's ready for bed, but as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He looks everywhere—in his cupboard, underneath the floorboards—even in his walls. He'll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what's going on! But as he's busy tearing his house apart, he doesn't notice one tiny, squeaky, mouse-shaped detail—the culprit!

Every observant young reader will point again and again to the answer to Owl's persistent question, laughing all along the way. From the creator of The Watermelon Seed comes another pitch-perfect tale that's empowering, engaging, and entertaining.

"Entertaining bedtime drama that works equally well for new readers and for sharing aloud." —Horn Book

"A funny tale about stress and an ever-upping ante, with a comforting end." —Kirkus Reviews

 

Templeton Gets His Wish

Templeton Gets His Wish

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

This vibrant, funny cautionary tale from the three-time Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli proves you should be careful what you wish for!

Templeton the cat doesn't like his parents telling him to clean up, and he really doesn't like when his brothers steal his toys. So, he makes a wish on a magic diamond, and his family disappears! At first, Templeton is over the moon. He's free to lounge and play all day, and he never has to take a bath. But being alone might not always be as fun as he'd thought. Will another wish on the magic diamond get Templeton what he really wants?

Number One Sam

Number One Sam

by

Illustrated by

An acclaimed, winning tale about losing -- from champion humorist and three-time Geisel-recipient Greg Pizzoli

They're off! Sam is the best race-car driver in history -- he is number one at every race! But when his best friend, Maggie, shows that she has racing talent of her own, Sam doesn't know how to handle coming in second place. Will he learn what it truly means to be a winner? With his signature light touch, Greg Pizzoli's upbeat story about being a good sport is perfect for read-aloud.

* "Another winner from Pizzoli." ---Publisher's Weekly, starred review

* "The simple yet exciting text drives the story forward and will make it a popular choice at storytimes." ---School Library Journal, starred review

This Story Is for You

This Story Is for You

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

A tender lapsharing book that appreciates difference as the foundation of life-long friendship, from three-time Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli

In this sweet story by an acclaimed picture book creator, a simple "It's nice to know you" holds so much power. This Story is for You celebrates moments of kindness, from the small to the grand, in a heartwarming tale of human connection. The comforting text shares the tone of a Ruth Krauss classic and is balanced by Greg Pizzoli's signature bright, cheerful color palette and visual humor. Here is the perfect year-round, any-occasion gift book about love and friendship, sure to be a special read for parents, children and their friends for years to come.

The 12 Days of Christmas

The 12 Days of Christmas

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

In this bright, funny rendition of a favorite Christmas song, three-time Geisel-recipient Greg Pizzoli celebrates the cheerful chaos of holiday gift-giving!

It's holiday time -- and at first, Elephant is delighted to get a gift. But as the twelve days of Christmas continue, presents pile precariously higher and higher! A partridge in a pear tree? Cute! But soon, Elephant's dad despairs. Two turtle doves? THREE French hens?! And just what are they supposed to do with ten lords a-leaping? Kids will love each silly spread in this raucous take on the classic carol that is perfect for reading aloud around the fireplace.

