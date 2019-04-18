Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Meet Miradero's best PALs, Lucky, Pru, and Abigail, in the first leveled reader inspired by DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free! Alongside their horses, Spirit, Chica Linda, and Boomerang, the PALs go on adventures while exploring their frontier town.Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled…
In this leveled reader based on DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Riding Free, the PALs are part of a school fundraiser! But when Lucky partners with Maricela for the fundraiser instead of Pru and Abigail, their competitive streaks come out and test their friendship. Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters…
Celebrate the holidays in Miradero with the PALs and their horses, Spirit, Chica Linda, and Boomerang in this leveled reader based on DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Riding Free, now streaming on Netflix!It's Christmastime in Miradero! Lucky is excited, but a snowstorm might ruin the celebration. Everything is covered in ice, and…
Join Miradero's favorite PALs as they explore the frontier and beyond in the first installment of an adventurous new original fiction chapter book series, inspired by DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free.Lucky, Pru, and Abigial couldn't be more excited! Each Frontier Fillies herd is holding a fund-raiser for a very special Jamboree,…
Explore the world of DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Riding Free with this adventurous new series, written in letter format, featuring the innermost thoughts of all of Miradero's best PALs--Pru, Abigail, and Lucky! Dear Friend, The PALs are splitting up for spring break! Pru's staying in Miradero to help her dad…
Explore the world of DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Riding Free with this new series, written in diary format, featuring the innermost thoughts of Lucky Prescott as she adventures with her best friends, Pru and Abigail!Dear Diary,This summer is turning out to be so weird. After I broke Aunt Cora's expensive glass…
Explore the world of DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Riding Free with this new series, written in diary format, featuring the innermost thoughts of Pru Granger as she adventures with her best friends, Lucky and Abigail!Dear Diary,Can you believe Lucky, Abigail and I are traveling to a circus exhibition with El Circo…
Explore the world of DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Riding Free with this new series, written in diary format, featuring the innermost thoughts of Abigail Stone as she adventures with her best friends, Lucky and Pru!Dear Diary,Can you believe Lucky, Pru, and I finally made it to our first Frontier Fillies Jamboree?…
The thrilling world of DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Riding Free is brought to life in award-winning author Suzanne Selfors's original novel! Twelve-year-old Lucky Prescott craves adventure, but as a young lady of society she's only been allowed to experience adventure through books. That is, until one fateful day when Lucky, her…
In this second novel based on DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Riding Free by award-winning author Suzanne Selfors, it's Lucky Prescott's first winter in the West!After Miradero Mel, the town's weather-predicting pig, forecasts that this winter is going to be one of the harshest Miradero's had in decades, Lucky and her best…
Join Spirit, Lucky, and the rest of the PALs in this interactive guidebook that includes a giant poster, stencils, postcards, crafts, recipes, quizzes, games, and more!In this must-have guidebook, Lucky Prescott and her friends teach readers about the things they love most of all: the small frontier town of Miradero,…
Celebrate winter with Lucky, and the rest of the PALs in this interactive guidebook that includes a giant poster, stencils, postcards, crafts, recipes, quizzes, games, and more! In this cozy guidebook, Lucky Prescott and her friends celebrate all the things they love about winter with the help of their trusty…