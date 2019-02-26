TM & © 2019 Ugly Industries Holdings, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Celebrate your differences with the UglyDolls of Uglyville! Moxy, Ox, Ugly Dog, Wage, and Lucky Bat may not be the same shape, size, or color, but they are ALL special!In this colorful board book based off the highly-anticipated animated film UglyDolls, join the UglyDolls as they learn colors and recognize…
Love your inner Ugly and the world will love it, too!A lot of people think of Ugly as something different or unlikable. But that's not true at all! Through wisdom, fashion advice, and plenty of cookies, the UglyDolls use this guidebook to prove our quirks are what make each of…
The UglyDolls of Uglyville-Ox, Ugly Dog, Lucky Bat, Wage, and Babo-spend each day partying and welcoming new UglyDolls to their town. They truly believe that things couldn't be better! But one UglyDoll disagrees. Moxy longs to go to the fabled Big World and belong to a child of her very…
Meet the UglyDolls: Moxy, Ox, Ugly Dog, Wage, Babo, and Lucky Bat! Together, these free-spirited dolls will discover that you don't have to be perfect to be amazing as they try to make their dreams come true. Relive the best film moments in this funny and heart-warming leveled reader. Celebrating…
The UglyDolls have a shindig, a bash, and a party every day. Things couldn't be better in Uglyville! But one UglyDoll wants more. Moxy dreams of leaving Uglyville and meeting a child to call her very own. Join her, Ox, Ugly Dog, Lucky Bat, Wage, and Babo as they set…