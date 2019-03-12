TM & © 2019 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
June Bailey loves making things! While she works on Wonderland, the amusement park of her dreams, she decides to bring some of it to the real world by designing and building a roller coaster in her backyard, complete with a loop-the-loop! Will June and her friend Banky make it through…
Meet June and all the friends who help bring her imagination to life! Based on the whimsical animated film Wonder Park, this leveled reader introduces June Bailey, a wildly imaginative girl, and her talking animal friends as they work together to save the amusement park from June's dreams from forces…
June gets to visit the amusement park of her dreams...but something is wrong with it. Can June and her new friends save Wonderland? Based on the whimsical animated film Wonder Park, this leveled reader introduces June Bailey as she discovers the amusement park she always imagined has come to life,…
Welcome to Wonderland! When it comes to imagination, June Bailey has more than enough of it to go around! In fact, she's created an entire amusement park called Wonderland with her mom. But one day, June doesn't feel like building anymore...until she stumbles across the real Wonderland, which has somehow…