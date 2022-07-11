Shopping Cart
Happy Malala Day!
I Am Malala
by Malala Yousafzai
With Patricia McCormick
The bestselling memoir by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.
We Are Displaced
by Malala Yousafzai
In this powerful book, Nobel Peace Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author Malala Yousafzai introduces the people behind the statistics and news stories about the millions of people displaced worldwide.
“A stirring and timely book.” —New York Times
Malala's Magic Pencil
by Malala Yousafzai
Illustrated by Kerascoet
“The simplicity of Yousafzai’s writing and the powerful message she sends, make this book inspirational for all.” — School Library Journal
Malala
by Malala Yousafzai
Adapted by Sarah J. Robbins
Malala’s powerful memoir of risking her life for the right to go to school is now abridged and adapted for chapter book readers.
My Name Is Malala
by Malala Yousafzai
by Mariam Quraishi
In her first board book, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai introduces herself and her story to inspire the next generation of readers and leaders.