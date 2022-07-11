lbyr4 lbyr5

Meet The Author: Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai is a cofounder and board member of Malala Fund. Malala began her campaign for education at age eleven, when she anonymously blogged for BBC Urdu about life under the Taliban in Pakistan's Swat Valley. Inspired by her father's activism, Malala soon began advocating publicly for girls' education, attracting international media attention and awards. At age fifteen, she was attacked by the Taliban for speaking out. Malala recovered in the United Kingdom and continued her fight for girls. In 2013, she founded Malala Fund with her father, Ziauddin. A year later, Malala received the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts to see every girl complete twelve years of free, safe, and quality education. She is a graduate of Oxford University, with a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics. Malala's books include I Am Malala: How One Girl Stood Up for Educationand Changed the World, We Are Displaced, and Malala's Magic Pencil

Mariam Quraishi is an illustrator and designer based in New York City. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, she works in watercolor and gouache. When she’s not thinking about books you can find her day dreaming about the flowers from her hometown in Karachi, Pakistan  and tending to her many orchid plants. Mariam is also the illustrator of the picture book ONE WISH: Fatima Al-Fihri and the World’s Oldest University. You can visit her online at mariamquraishi.com. 

 

I Am Malala

I Am Malala

by Malala Yousafzai

With Patricia McCormick

The bestselling memoir by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

We Are Displaced

We Are Displaced

by Malala Yousafzai

In this powerful book, Nobel Peace Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author Malala Yousafzai introduces the people behind the statistics and news stories about the millions of people displaced worldwide.

“A stirring and timely book.” —New York Times

Malala's Magic Pencil

Malala's Magic Pencil

by Malala Yousafzai

Illustrated by Kerascoet

“The simplicity of Yousafzai’s writing and the powerful message she sends, make this book inspirational for all.” — School Library Journal

Malala

Malala

by Malala Yousafzai

Adapted by Sarah J. Robbins

Malala’s powerful memoir of risking her life for the right to go to school is now abridged and adapted for chapter book readers.

My Name Is Malala

My Name Is Malala

by Malala Yousafzai

by Mariam Quraishi

In her first board book, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai introduces herself and her story to inspire the next generation of readers and leaders. 

