Step into a magical world . . .
Step into the magical world you know and love from the Land of Stories series and join Brystal Evergreen and her friends in Chris Colfer's series packed with adventure and imagination!
BOOK ONE
A TALE OF MAGIC . . .
Meet Brystal Evergreen, a normal 14-year-old—well, normal except for the fact she just learned she's a fairy and can do magic!
Not only is reading forbidden for women in the Southern Kingdom, magic is feared and outlawed around the world. When Brystal stumbles across a secret section of the library where she works, she uncovers a book of magic that changes everything. As Brystal reads some of the book aloud, strange things occur—magical things that become increasingly difficult to hide.
After being caught and convicted of her crimes, Brystal is rescued by Madame Weatherberry of the Academy of Magic. However, as Brystal learns to become a fairy and befriends other students, mysterious things are afoot. Madame Weatherberry has disappeared, and Brystal and her friends must work together to save her—discovering surprising information about their instructor, as well as sinister plots jeopardizing the world along the way.
BOOK TWO
A TALE OF WITCHCRAFT . . .
Brystal and her friends have saved the world from the evil Snow Queen and secured worldwide acceptance for the magical community.
However, when a mysterious new witch arrives at the academy, the celebrations are cut short. As the witch begins recruiting faeries into her rival school of witchcraft, it becomes clear she has dark intentions. And soon Brystal’s friend Lucy becomes embroiled in an ominous plot against mankind.
Elsewhere, the fragile peace is on the brink of shattering. Outrage has spread throughout the kingdoms in opposition to the legalization of magic. And, a dangerous and centuries-old clan known as the Righteous Brotherhood has resurfaced, with one goal in mind: to exterminate all magical life forever…starting with Brystal…