<section><h2>Which <em>How to be Eaten</em> Fairytale-Inspired Character Are You?</h2><p><p><em><a href=”https://www.littlebrown.com/titles/maria-adelmann/how-to-be-eaten/9780316450843/?utm_source=Riddle&utm_medium=Quiz&utm_campaign=HowtobeEatenQuiz&utm_id=HowToBeEaten” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>How to be Eaten</a> </em>by Maria Adelmann is a darkly funny and provocative novel that reimagines classic fairy tale characters as modern women in a support group for trauma. Wonder which character you would be? Answer the questions in this quiz to find out and don’t forget to pick up a copy of <em>How to be Eaten</em>, the a Belletrist Book Club Pick, <a href=”https://www.littlebrown.com/titles/maria-adelmann/how-to-be-eaten/9780316450843/?utm_source=Riddle&utm_medium=Quiz&utm_campaign=HowtobeEatenQuiz&utm_id=HowToBeEaten” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>wherever books are sold</a>. </p><p> </p><p>In present-day New York City, five women meet in a basement support group to process their traumas. Bernice grapples with the fallout of dating a psychopathic, blue-bearded billionaire. Ruby, once devoured by a wolf, now wears him as a coat. Gretel questions her memory of being held captive in a house made of candy. Ashlee, the winner of a Bachelor-esque dating show, wonders if she really got her promised fairy tale ending. And Raina’s love story will shock them all.</p><p> </p><p><br /></p></p></section><section><h2><h2><strong>Gretel</strong></h2></h2><p>Inspired by the character from <em>Hansel and Gretel, </em>to say she’s had a rough childhood is putting it lightly, but who doesn’t have their issues, right? Very sensible and a little jaded, read Maria Adelmann’s <em><a href=”https://www.littlebrown.com/titles/maria-adelmann/how-to-be-eaten/9780316450829/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>How To be Eaten</a></em><em> </em>to hear Gretel’s side of her story.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Bernice</strong></h2></h3><p>Bernice is inspired by the folktale <em>Bluebeard</em> and had a crazy ex who has forced her to live with ghosts of girlfriends past…literally. She’s working through survivor’s guilt the best she can with the only group of women who can relate. Read Maria Adelmann’s <em><a href=”https://www.littlebrown.com/titles/maria-adelmann/how-to-be-eaten/9780316450843/?utm_source=Riddle&utm_medium=Quiz&utm_campaign=HowtobeEatenQuiz&utm_id=HowToBeEaten” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>How To be Eaten</a></em><em> </em>to hear Bernice’s side of the story.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Ruby</strong></h2></h3><p>Ruby is inspired by the fairytale character from <em>Little Red Riding Hood</em>. Tough (and maybe a little smelly) on the outside, she’s endlessly pessimistic and is always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Read Maria Adelmann’s <em><a href=”https://www.littlebrown.com/titles/maria-adelmann/how-to-be-eaten/9780316450843/?utm_source=Riddle&utm_medium=Quiz&utm_campaign=HowtobeEatenQuiz&utm_id=HowToBeEaten” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>How To be Eaten</a></em><em> </em>to find out more about Ruby’s story.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Ashlee</strong></h2></h3><p>Ashlee is the winner of a Bachelor-esque dating show- a modern day fairytale. She is a young women who believes in true love, no matter how delusional it is, and loves the material side of life. Read Maria Adelmann’s <em><a href=”https://www.littlebrown.com/titles/maria-adelmann/how-to-be-eaten/9780316450843/?utm_source=Riddle&utm_medium=Quiz&utm_campaign=HowtobeEatenQuiz&utm_id=HowToBeEaten” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>How To be Eaten</a></em><em> </em>to find out more about Ashlee’s story.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Raina</strong></h2></h3><p>Raina is inspired by the fairytale character from Rumplestiltskin. Cool and level-headed, she is the most mature of her support group but has dark secrets that no one sees coming. Read Maria Adelmann’s <em><a href=”https://www.littlebrown.com/titles/maria-adelmann/how-to-be-eaten/9780316450843/?utm_source=Riddle&utm_medium=Quiz&utm_campaign=HowtobeEatenQuiz&utm_id=HowToBeEaten” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>How To be Eaten</a></em><em> </em>to find out more about Raina’s story.</p></section><section><h2>What do do when you see red flags in a relationship?</h2></section><section><h3>What qualities does your ideal partner have?</h3></section><section><h3><p>Which sibling dynamic most closely matches your family?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>How do you take your coffee?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>What is your favorite item of clothing?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>How do you spend your free time?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>What does your email inbox look like?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>What is your greatest fear?</p></h3></section>