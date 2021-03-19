Books for #RamadanReads

For #RamadanReads, here's a list of books by Muslim authors to show them some support this Ramadan and to help spread more cultural awareness. Read on for videos, interviews, guides, and more.

The Proudest Blue

The Proudest Blue

Buy the Book

THE INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER!A powerful, vibrantly illustrated story about the first day of school--and two sisters on one's first day of hijab--by Olympic medalist and social justice activist Ibtihaj Muhammad. With her new backpack and light-up shoes, Faizah knows the first day of school is going to be… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316519007

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Proud

Proud

Buy the Book

Growing up in New Jersey as the only African American Muslim at school, Ibtihaj Muhammad always had to find her own way. When she discovered fencing, a sport traditionally reserved for the wealthy, she had to defy expectations and make a place for herself in a sport she grew to… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316518963

USD: $27 / CAD: $35.5

On Sale: July 24th 2018

Hachette Books

More Than Just a Pretty Face

More Than Just a Pretty Face

Buy the Book

A YALSA Top Ten Best Fiction for Young Adults book! For fans of Becky Albertalli and Jenny Han, a sweetly funny YA rom-com debut about arranged marriage, falling in love, familial expectations, and being a Renaissance Man.  Danyal Jilani doesn't lack confidence. He may not be the smartest guy in… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316492355

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: August 4th 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Sway with Me

Sway with Me

Buy the Book

She’s All That goes desi in this hilarious, affecting, and sweetly romantic comedy by the author of More Than Just a Pretty Face.Arsalan has learned everything he knows from Nana, his 100-year-old great-grandfather. This includes the fact that when Nana dies, Arsalan will be completely alone in the world, except… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316492416

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: November 2nd 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Internment

Internment

Buy the Book

An instant New York Times bestseller!"Internment sets itself apart...terrifying, thrilling and urgent."--Entertainment WeeklyRebellions are built on hope.Set in a horrifying near-future United States, seventeen-year-old Layla Amin and her parents are forced into an internment camp for Muslim American citizens.With the help of newly made friends also trapped within the internment… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316522694

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: March 19th 2019

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Q & A with Samira Ahmed & Monica Hesse

LB School: How did the ideas for each of your books come to you, and why did you feel that they were stories that needed to be told?

 

Samira Ahmed: I always see a character first and then begin by writing a short story around that character to see if the story has legs, to see if this is a character I want to build a world around. After the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, there was a significant uptick in Islamobphobic rhetoric in the United States that spread to changes in policy and an increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes. There was a public guilting or scapegoating of Muslims as if all Muslims had to bear the onus of the terrible acts committed by a few. American Muslims, as ever, were seen as other, a group that continually and consistently was being asked to prove its Americanness, but always falling short because of bigoted standards.

 

That was the environment in which Layla’s story came to me. I imagined a young woman who just wanted to live her life—go to school, play on the tennis team, apply to college—but who wasn’t allowed to because of fear mongering and Islamophobia. I’m very interested in understanding and unpacking the moments in childhood where life is shattered—how kids react to that gross unfairness, how they respond, how they resist. I believe that teens can be incredibly brave—are often forced to be—because of the failure and cowardice of adults. It doesn’t mean they’re not scared—their courage comes from being scared but knowing act and speak out anyway. That is what I set out to explore in Internment.

Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the Worlds

Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the Worlds

Buy the Book

From bestselling author Samira Ahmed comes a thrilling fantasy adventure intertwining Islamic legend and history, perfect for fans of Aru Shah and the Land of Stories. On the day of a rare super blue blood moon eclipse, twelve-year-old Amira and her little brother, Hamza, can’t stop their bickering while attending a special exhibit… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316540469

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 21st 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers