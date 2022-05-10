Elizabeth Wein's CODE NAME VERITY is ten years old!

The beloved #1 New York Times bestselling story of war and friendship is now available in a special tenth anniversary edition. Featuring a new short story, author essay, and more! Browse this page for resources and information about Elizabeth and her books!

Code Name Verity (Anniversary Edition)

Rose Under Fire

The Pearl Thief

The Enigma Game

Code Name Verity Collection

The World of Code Name Verity

Suggested reading order from the author is: 1) The Enigma Game, 2) Code Name Verity, 3) Rose Under Fire, 4) The Pearl Thief.

Praise for Elizabeth Wein and Code Name Verity!

Author headshot of Elizabeth Wein

Meet The Author: Elizabeth Wein

Elizabeth Wein is a recreational pilot and the owner of about a thousand maps. Flight inspires her writing for young adults, including her bestselling World War II thriller Code Name VerityRose Under Fire, Black Dove, White Raven, The Pearl Thief, and The Enigma Game, and her non-fiction book A Thousand Sisters: The Heroic Airwomen of the Soviet Union in World War II. Elizabeth lives in Scotland and holds American and British citizenship. She is married to games developer Tim Gatland, and they have two grown children. She invites you to visit her at elizabethwein.com.

Author Essay

The Past is a Foreign Country

My first poem, which apparently I composed aloud at the age of two or three, goes like this:   There used to be a farm, There used to be a barn, Now there is nothing but a big pile of dirt.   I happen to know exactly what mound of ruins I was thinking of […]
