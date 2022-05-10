Meet The Author: Elizabeth Wein

Elizabeth Wein is a recreational pilot and the owner of about a thousand maps. Flight inspires her writing for young adults, including her bestselling World War II thriller Code Name Verity, Rose Under Fire, Black Dove, White Raven, The Pearl Thief, and The Enigma Game, and her non-fiction book A Thousand Sisters: The Heroic Airwomen of the Soviet Union in World War II. Elizabeth lives in Scotland and holds American and British citizenship. She is married to games developer Tim Gatland, and they have two grown children. She invites you to visit her at elizabethwein.com.