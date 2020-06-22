Meet The Author: Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and Golden Globe-winning actor. He was honored as a member of the TIME 100, Time magazine’s annual list of the one hundred most influential people in the world, and his books include Struck By Lightning: The Carson Phillips Journal, The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell, The Land of Stories: The Enchantress Returns, and The Land of Stories: A Grimm Warning.