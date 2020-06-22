Jump into The Mysterious Benedict Society Series!
Read all six Mysterious Benedict Society books, and join the characters in page-turning adventures featuring mind-bending brain teasers and puzzles. Start with book one, The Mysterious Benedict Society, where we are introduced to the fabulous foursome as they embark on their first journey! Continue on to book two, The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner’s Dilemma, where Reynie, Kate, Sticky and Constance must unravel a mysterious new plot! Book three, The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey, continues with the Society’s most fearsome challenge yet!
The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Riddle of Ages, book four, introduces a new member to the Society! And though it has been some time since the inimitable quartet have had a mission, they must reunite to face a new threat more dangerous than ever before.
The Extraordinary Education of Nicholas Benedict is a prequel, allowing readers to meet a nine-year-old Nicholas Benedict. Before the Mysterious Benedict Society, Nicholas was a boy dealing with vicious bullies, selfish adults, strange circumstances, and a mystery that could change his life forever!
The exclusive companion book to this bestselling series, The Mysterious Benedict Society: Mr. Benedict's Book of Perplexing Puzzles, Elusive Enigmas, and Curious Conundrums, is a puzzle book that will put you to the test! With ingenious new riddles and brainteasers, all compiled by Mr. Benedict himself, this book is certain to help you become a fully-fledged member of the society!