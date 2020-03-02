Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Poetry is for everybody!


I'm Just No Good at Rhyming


I'm Just No Good at Rhyming

by Chris Harris

Illustrated by Lane Smith

Now with a bright new jacket design, this bestselling, highly acclaimed collection of laugh-out-loud poems illustrated by beloved artist Lane Smith is a must-have addition to every child's -- and immature grown-up's -- bookshelf!

"Smart and sweet, wild and wicked, brilliantly funny -- it's everything a book for kids should be," declared B.J. Novak, author of the blockbuster The Book With No Pictures. Recipient of nearly a dozen "best books of the year" citations and lauded by critics and fans as a worthy heir to such greats as Silverstein, Scieszka, Seuss, Nash, and Lear, Chris Harris's debut children's work molds wit and wordplay, nonsense and oxymoron, and visual and verbal sleight-of-hand in masterful ways that make you look at the world in a whole new wonderfully upside-down way. This groundbreaking collection offers a surprise around every corner and is chock-full of hidden jokes. Adding to the fun is nearly one hundred pieces of absurdly clever art by legendary illustrator Lane Smith.

 

 


No More Poems!


No More Poems!

by Rhett Miller

by Dan Santat

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Rhett Miller teams up with Caldecott Medalist and bestselling artist Dan Santat in a riotous collection of irreverent poems for modern families.

In the tradition of Shel Silverstein, these poems bring a fresh new twist to the classic dilemmas of childhood as well as a perceptive eye to the foibles of modern family life. Full of clever wordplay and bright visual gags--and toilet humor to spare--these twenty-three rhyming poems make for an ideal read-aloud experience.

Taking on the subjects of a bullying baseball coach and annoying little brothers with equally sly humor, renowned lyricist Rhett Miller's clever verses will have the whole family cackling.

 

 


The Sun Shines Everywhere


The Sun Shines Everywhere

by Mary Ann Hoberman

Illustrated by Luciano Lozano

A celebration all the different people and cultures under the sun from Mary Ann Hoberman, award-winning and bestselling author of the You Read to Me, I'll Read to You series.

Throughout history, from dinosaurs and ancient Rome to today's bustling playgrounds and cafes, one thing binds us all together: the sun! Beloved author Mary Ann Hoberman weaves together timely themes of valuing diversity, building community, and caring for the environment in this rhyming picture book about how the power of sunshine inspires and unites us all around the world.

With joyous art from illustrator Luciano Lozano, this perfect rhyming read-aloud reminds us that all life is precious, and all life shares one sun--and the sun shines everywhere!

 

 


Forget-Me-Nots


Forget-Me-Nots

by Mary Ann Hoberman

Illustrated by Michael Emberley

When you learn a poem by heart, it becomes a part of you. You know it in your mind, in your mouth, in your ears, in your whole body. And best of all, you know it forever.

 
From the creators of the bestselling You Read to Me, I'll Read to You series comes this new collection of poems especially suitable for learning by heart and saying aloud. With personal introductions by former Children's Poet Laureate Mary Ann Hoberman -- as well as her own time-tested tips and tools for memorization and recitation -- and vivid illustrations by Michael Emberley featuring his trademark wit and lively characters, Forget-Me-Nots includes more than 120 works from both classic and contemporary poets, from childhood favorites to lesser-known treasures.
This anthology will inspire a love of learning poetry!

 

