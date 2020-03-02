I'm Just No Good at Rhyming
by Chris Harris
Illustrated by Lane Smith
Now with a bright new jacket design, this bestselling, highly acclaimed collection of laugh-out-loud poems illustrated by beloved artist Lane Smith is a must-have addition to every child's -- and immature grown-up's -- bookshelf!
No More Poems!
by Rhett Miller
by Dan Santat
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Rhett Miller teams up with Caldecott Medalist and bestselling artist Dan Santat in a riotous collection of irreverent poems for modern families.
In the tradition of Shel Silverstein, these poems bring a fresh new twist to the classic dilemmas of childhood as well as a perceptive eye to the foibles of modern family life. Full of clever wordplay and bright visual gags--and toilet humor to spare--these twenty-three rhyming poems make for an ideal read-aloud experience.
Taking on the subjects of a bullying baseball coach and annoying little brothers with equally sly humor, renowned lyricist Rhett Miller's clever verses will have the whole family cackling.
The Sun Shines Everywhere
by Mary Ann Hoberman
Illustrated by Luciano Lozano
A celebration all the different people and cultures under the sun from Mary Ann Hoberman, award-winning and bestselling author of the You Read to Me, I'll Read to You series.
Throughout history, from dinosaurs and ancient Rome to today's bustling playgrounds and cafes, one thing binds us all together: the sun! Beloved author Mary Ann Hoberman weaves together timely themes of valuing diversity, building community, and caring for the environment in this rhyming picture book about how the power of sunshine inspires and unites us all around the world.
With joyous art from illustrator Luciano Lozano, this perfect rhyming read-aloud reminds us that all life is precious, and all life shares one sun--and the sun shines everywhere!
Forget-Me-Nots
by Mary Ann Hoberman
Illustrated by Michael Emberley
When you learn a poem by heart, it becomes a part of you. You know it in your mind, in your mouth, in your ears, in your whole body. And best of all, you know it forever.
