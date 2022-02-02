Meet The Author: Laekan Zea Kemp

Laekan Zea Kemp is the author of Pura Belpré Honor book Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet and Heartbreak Symphony. She has three objectives when it comes to storytelling: to make people laugh, cry, and crave Mexican food. Her work celebrates Chicane grit, resilience, creativity, and joy while exploring themes of identity and mental health. She lives in Austin, Texas. Omega Morales and the Legend of La Lechuza is her middle grade debut. Laekan invites you to visit her at laekanzeakemp.com or follow her on Twitter @LaekanZeaKemp.