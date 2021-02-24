 

Jewell Parker Rhodes is the author of Ninth Ward, winner of a Coretta Scott King Honor; Sugar, winner of the Jane Addams Children's Book Award; and the New York Times-bestselling Ghost Boys; as well as Bayou Magic; Towers Falling; Black Brother, Black Brother; and Paradise on Fire. She has written many award-novels for adults, including, MAGIC CITY, a novel about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Jewell is the Virginia G. Piper Endowed Chair of Creative Writing at Arizona State University.

 

Connect with Jewell:

TWITTER | FACEBOOK | WEBSITE

In the News

BLACK BROTHER, BLACK BROTHER

 

 

GHOST BOYS

 

TOWERS FALLING

 

 

SUGAR

 

 

 

#LBYRExtraCredit: Jewell Parker Rhodes

powered by Crowdcast

Author Essay

For decades, I wrote for adults trying to become good enough to write for the most important audience in the world—youth.  I always try to affirm children’s resilience, strength, empathy, and intelligence.

 

Middle grade is especially challenging as youth make the passage from childhood to young adulthood. My own middle years were difficult. (Sometimes I think I’m “rewriting” my own history through characters inspired by today’s amazing youth.)  Most importantly, I’m providing diverse mirrors and a “safe place” for students to discuss critical issues about identity, social injustice, family, and friendship. Words are powerful; books open hearts and minds.

 

We live in tense, unsettling, and disruptive times.  Social equity issues, climate change, and the current spread of the coronavirus, in particular, affects us all. Youth are desperate to discuss conflicts and for opportunities to develop critical thinking skills and empathy. Characters become a conduit for them to explore ideas, feelings and, perhaps, more importantly, to discuss with classmates, teachers, and parents, ways to become empowered and make their future better and brighter.

 

Quintessentially, the image of a child curled up, reading a book, is powerful.  Even with the current social distancing, a book can change a child’s interior, alleviate loneliness, and expand their world.  Lanesha, inNinth Ward, survives Hurricane Katrina affirms her future by saying, “I’ve been born to a new life. I don’t know what’s going to happen to me.  I just know I’m going to be all right.” Even Jerome, an innocent black youth murdered because of racial bias in Ghost Boys, asks all of us to “Wake. Only the living can make the world better. Live and make it better.” And Déja, particularly relevant today, proclaims in Towers Falling, “I love my American home. We are a family—not perfect, not all the same, some rich, some poor, all kinds of religions and skin colors, some born in American, some immigrating here.” She asserts “people helping people [can] make [us] feel safe again.  Strong.”

In my novel, Black Brother, Black Brother, I explore how elementary through high school students of color are often unfairly suspended, arrested by police, and in many cases charged with crimes. Once arrested even for minor infractions, the odds that a student will be entrapped by the criminal justice system and not graduate, double.  Ghost Boys addressed racial bias in our cities and towns. Black Brother, Black Brother addresses bias in schools, both public and private.

 

My characters, two brothers, Donte and Trey are inspired by my own experiences raising two bi-racial kids (one, light-skinned; the other, darker).  Because of skin color, my children have had very different experiences growing up in America. Skin color should not determine the ease with which one child is more fully embraced by society and the other is subject to racism. Like Donte and Trey in Black Brother, Black Brother, I want my children (all children) to be treated equally and none privileged because of skin tone. Ironically, today’s virus crisis demonstrates that the “human family” needs to be more inclusive and less divisive.

 

Parents are incredibly important but for bi-racial kids, they are essential for modelling heritage and identity in profound ways to offset society’s superficial views. What I’m most proud of is the sibling relationship inBlack Brother, Black Brother.  I LOVE how older brother, Trey, advocates for his brother but allows Donte his own room to grow into young manhood.  Donte is never smothered or viewed by his brother and parents as “just a victim.” Consequently, he develops strength, resilience, and becomes a fencing champion. It’s hard for family to watch a loved one struggle--yet, allowing Donte’s struggle allows him to become heroic.

 

Ultimately, Donte reminds youth: “Be YOU.  Even if others can’t see you.” Self-esteem is built from within, built on the foundation of self-love and compassion for others. 

 

One day, middle grade students will be in charge of our world. (I can’t wait!)

 

In the meantime, I write to celebrate their intellectual and spiritual resourcefulness, and to remind them that they are unique and wonderful. A child + a book = soulful, positive change.

Pair Jewell's Books with these other Classics

 

Praise for Jewell's Books

Praise for Black Brother, Black Brother

"A powerful work and must-have for children's collections." —Booklist

 

"An excellent selection for both elementary and middle library collections, this is a title that celebrates finding one's place in the world." —School Library Connection

  "A moving look at systemic racism and the school-to-prison pipeline." —BookPage

"Placing biracial boyhood and the struggles of colorism at its center, the novel challenges readers to pursue their own self-definition." —Kirkus

 

State Awards Lists

Texas Bluebonnet • Nebraska Golden Sower • South Carolina Book Awards • Oklahoma Sequoyah Book Award

 

Praise for Ghost Boys

 

New York Times Bestseller
An IndieBound Bestseller
The #1 Kids' Indies Next Pick
A 2018 Nerdies List Book
An ALA 2019 Children's Notables List Pick
"This was one of my most anticipated 2018 books and I was not disappointed. A must read." —Angie Thomas, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Hate U Give

"Rhodes captures the all-too-real pain of racial injustice and provides an important window for readers who are just beginning to explore the ideas of privilege and implicit bias." —School Library Journal

 

"An excellent novel that delves into the timely topic of racism... with the question of whether or not we really have come far when dealing with race relations." —School Library Connection

Gripping and all-too-necessary.” —Booklist

 

“Packs a powerful punch.” —Publishers Weekly

 

State Award Lists: 

Connecticut Nutmeg • Arizona Grand Canyon Book Award • Indiana Young Hoosier Book Award • Kansas William Allen White Children's Book Award • Kentucky Bluegrass • Maryland Black Eyed Susan Book Award • Michigan Great Lakes Great Books Award • North Carolina Young Adult Book Award • Nebraska Golden Sower Book Award • Pennsylvania Young Reader's Choice Award • Rhode Island Middle School Book Award • Texas Bluebonnet • Texas Lone Star • Virginia Readers' Choice Award

 

Praise for Towers Falling 

 

An Indiebound Kids’ Next List selection
A Junior Library Guild selection
A Notable Social Studies Trade Book for Young People
A Seventeen Magazine Best Book of the Year
A Notable Book for a Global Society

"History made personal—and what a person! Deja's voice is real and memorable, her compelling story one of hope unmarred by sentimentality." —Linda Sue Park, Newbery Medalist and New York Times bestselling author

 

"This — retelling of tragedy is a solid vessel to help young readers understand the gravity of 9/11 and how it touches all Americans, no matter where we come from. " —Kirkus Reviews

 

"This is a welcome contribution to children's literature." —School Library Journal

State Award Lists:

Massachusetts Children’s Book Award • Minnesota Maud Hart Lovelace Award • Texas Bluebonnet • Pennsylvania Keystone to Reading • Maine Student Book Award • Rhode Island Children's Book Award • Houston Name That Book • Maryland Black-Eyed Susan Book Award • Louisiana Young Readers Choice • Nebraska Golden Sower • Nevada Young Readers Choice • South Carolina Children's Book Award • Tennessee Volunteer State Book Award • Iowa All Kids Read

 

Praise for Bayou Magic

 

An LA Times Summer Reading Selection
A Center for the Study of Multicultural Children’s Literature Best Book

"Bayou Magic revels in friendship, and love while reflecting life in the Deep South. Looking to add diversity to your shelves? Look no farther than the characters that populate Bon Temps and experience the community in which they live." —Booklist

 

"Maddy is a brave and hopeful heroine, and the descriptions of the bayou are almost as magical as her legacy." —School Library Journal

 

"Readers will be easily drawn into Rhodes's heady descriptions, and as environmental disaster threatens the landscape Maddy has come to love, her heroism shines as she protects the community and recognizes her own strength." —Publishers Weekly

 

Praise for Sugar

 

A Junior Library Guild Selection
A Kirkus Best Book of the Year
An IndieBound Kids’ Next List pick
A Jane Addams Book Award winner
An IRA Top Chapter Books Selection
A CCBC Choices Pick

"[Rhodes'] prose shines, reading with a spare lyricism that flows naturally. All Sugar's hurt, longing, pain and triumph shine through....A magical story of hope." —Kirkus Reviews

 

"Sugar is superbly triumphant—both heroine and story. This glorious mainstay opens an underrepresented chapter in American history." —Rita Williams Garcia, Newbery Honor author of One Crazy Summer

 

"Sugar is sweet. Sugar is sharp. Sugar is to be savored. With nuanced storytelling, Jewell Parker Rhodes vividly portrays the brutality of the times, as well as the triumphs that arise when a community comes together. Those who read Sugar will be inspired to search deep within themselves to find the true meanings of friendship and freedom." —Andrea Davis Pinkney, winner of the Coretta Scott King Award

State Award Lists:

Maryland Black-Eyed Susan Book Award • Maine Student Book Award • New Jersey Garden State Book Award • Wyoming Indian Paintbrush Award • Louisiana Young Readers choice • Mississippi Magnolia Book Award • South Dakota Prairie Pasque Award • Oklahoma Sequoyah Book Award • Tennessee Volunteert State Book Award • Kansas William Allen White Book Award • Iowa Children's Book Award • Indiana Read Aloud Book Award

 

Praise for Ninth Ward

 

A Coretta Scott King Author Honor Book
A Notable Book for a Global Society
A CCBC Choices pick
A VOYA Top Shelf Fiction pick
An ALSC Notable Children’s Book
An SLJ Best Book of the Year
An IndieBound Kids’ Next List pick
A Parents’ Choice Gold Award Recipient
An NYPL Top 100 Title

A CCBC Recommended Multicultural Book for Children and Teens

 

"Jewell Parker Rhodes has written a powerful novel about family and survival in the face of tragedy and has created in her twelve-year-old narrator Lanesha, a true heroine. [She] shows a kind of bravery and big-heartedness that is a gift she passes along to her friend, her community and the readers of this luminous book." —Walter Mosley

 

"An absolutely exquisite children's debut by Jewell Parker Rhodes. Jewell's vivid writing brings the setting to life, in a story that is both timely and unforgettable." —Patricia Reilly Giff

 

"Lanesha is a miraculous candle of a girl: her flame burns steadier in hurricane winds, and glows brighter against dark flood-waters. Jewell Parker Rhodes's book shines with love." —Sara Pennypacker

State Award Lists:

Vermont Dorothy Canfield Fisher • Arizona Grand Canyon Reader • Michigan Great Lakes Great Books • Maryland Black-Eyed Susan Book Award • Georgia Book Award • Louisiana Young Readers Choice • Wyoming Indian Paintbrush Award • Iowa Children's Choice

 