“When I was a little girl, there was a small grove of lilacs in my parents backyard. In spring, when the fragrant flowers formed a canopy, I imagined that magical space to be a portal to different worlds where I was a swashbuckling peri fighting jinn—stories of courageous, mischievous fairies and sometimes protective, sometimes dangerous creatures of fire were tales passed down through generations in India winding their way into my own family’s lore. That’s the kind of magical being I wanted to be when I was little–a brown girl on a wondrous adventure. But kids who looked like me weren’t written into books or movies, definitely not as the hero. With my Amira & Hamza fantasy duology, I wanted to give the brown Muslim kids a chance to save the world, to have fun, to tell jokes, to have their own magical journey, to believe that they could be the chosen ones, to understand that sometimes you have to choose yourself. Amira & Hamza are kids like all the other kids. They bicker and have unique passions; they imagine themselves to be scientists and superheroes. They have doubts and fears. They have each other. And in this series, they get to have an adventure of a lifetime.”— Samira Ahmed, author of The Amira & Hamza series
From bestselling author Samira Ahmed comes a thrilling fantasy adventure intertwining Islamic legend and history, perfect for fans of Aru Shah and the Land of Stories — now in paperback!
On the day of a rare super blue blood moon eclipse, twelve-year-old Amira and her little brother, Hamza, can’t stop their bickering while attending a special exhibit on medieval Islamic astronomy. While stargazer Amira is wowed by the amazing gadgets, a bored Hamza wanders off, stumbling across the mesmerizing and forbidden Box of the Moon. Amira can only watch in horror as Hamza grabs the defunct box and it springs to life, setting off a series of events that could shatter their world—literally.
Suddenly, day turns to night, everyone around Amira and Hamza falls under a sleep spell, and a chunk of the moon breaks off, hurtling toward them at lightning speed, as they come face-to-face with two otherworldly creatures: jinn.
The jinn reveal that the siblings have a role to play in an ancient prophecy. Together, they must journey to the mystical land of Qaf, battle a great evil, and end a civil war to prevent the moon—the stopper between realms—from breaking apart and unleashing terrifying jinn, devs, and ghuls onto earth. Or they might have to say goodbye to their parents and life as they know it, forever.…
Amira and Hamza are back in this epic sequel, which takes readers on a thrilling magical adventure as the siblings face their most terrifying and formidable opponent yet.
All human and jinn kind shall bow down to me. Control the Ring, control the worlds.
Amira and Hamza have returned from Qaf, the magical Jinn world, as triumphant heroes—and life has been pleasantly quiet. Too quiet. Hamza is determined to have one last monumental, epic adventure before summer ends. But when sneaking off to explore an old, abandoned castle goes from life-changing adventure to potentially deadly, Amira and Hamza find themselves in the middle of another dangerous quest to save the worlds. One they didn’t bargain for.
The siblings are brought face to face with the evil dev, Ahriman, angry and out for revenge. And if Amira and Hamza thought Ifrit was bad, his dad Ahriman, the last in an ancient line of fire spirits, is far worse. Ahriman kidnaps Hamza and forces him to help locate the lost Ring of Power, an ancient and mysterious artifact that will allow him to rule the universe. Desperate to save her brother, Amira must outsmart perilous traps and confounding puzzles in a race against time to retrieve the artifact before Ahriman does or say goodbye to Hamza and their world forever.
