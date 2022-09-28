“When I was a little girl, there was a small grove of lilacs in my parents backyard. In spring, when the fragrant flowers formed a canopy, I imagined that magical space to be a portal to different worlds where I was a swashbuckling peri fighting jinn—stories of courageous, mischievous fairies and sometimes protective, sometimes dangerous creatures of fire were tales passed down through generations in India winding their way into my own family’s lore. That’s the kind of magical being I wanted to be when I was little–a brown girl on a wondrous adventure. But kids who looked like me weren’t written into books or movies, definitely not as the hero. With my Amira & Hamza fantasy duology, I wanted to give the brown Muslim kids a chance to save the world, to have fun, to tell jokes, to have their own magical journey, to believe that they could be the chosen ones, to understand that sometimes you have to choose yourself. Amira & Hamza are kids like all the other kids. They bicker and have unique passions; they imagine themselves to be scientists and superheroes. They have doubts and fears. They have each other. And in this series, they get to have an adventure of a lifetime.”

— Samira Ahmed, author of The Amira & Hamza series