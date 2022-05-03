Shopping Cart
The second book in the Dragonboy series is a nighttime adventure full of wonder and surprises.
Dragonboy and his stuffed animal friends love exploring, and what better place to explore than their own backyard…at night. Everything looks different, everything feels different, and everything is just a little more special. The friends may feel frightened by the things they can’t see, like whatever is making noises in the bushes and whoever seems to be following along behind them. But as long as they’re together, they know they can do anything. They might even discover something wonderful.
Join Dragonboy, Yellow Kitty, Darwin, Drako, and Simon in their next charming adventure about everything our wonderful world has to offer.
9780316462181
USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99
09 / 13 / 2022
Publicado simultáneamente en inglés y español, presentamos este tierno y divertido debut que trata sobre los héroes poco reconocidos en nuestras vidas, ideal para los fans de Mac Barnett y Christian Robinson.
Noa AMA a Teddy. ¡Pero Teddy SIEMPRE está cansado! ¿Por qué Teddy siempre tiene demasiado sueño para jugar con Noa durante el día? Resulta que Teddy tiene una buena razón, y Noa no sabe lo que sucede entre bastidores por la noche… ¡cuando Teddy trabaja incansablemente para proteger a su pequeño niño de un colorido conjunto de visitantes nocturnos no invitados!
Este novedoso debut escrito e ilustrado por Marcelo Verdad, a la vez encantador y muy cómico, explora cómo nuestras expectativas no siempre nos permiten ver a los demás por lo que realmente son. Y cómo, a veces, lo que queremos no es exactamente lo que necesitamos.
Meet Noa and the worst Teddy EVER in this sweet, funny debut about the unrecognized heroes in our lives, for fans of Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson. A Spanish edition, El peor Teddy del mundo, is also available for purchase.
Noa LOVES Teddy. But Teddy is ALWAYS tired! Why is Teddy always too sleepy to play with Noa during the day? It turns out that Teddy has a good reason, and Noa is in the dark about what’s happening behind the scenes at night…when Teddy works tirelessly to protect his little boy from a colorful ensemble of unwelcome nighttime visitors!
At once laugh-out-loud funny and endearing, Marcelo Verdad's outstanding debut picture book explores how expectations don’t always allow us to see others for who they truly are, and how sometimes what we want isn’t always what we need.
9780316446815
USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99
10 / 18 / 2022
Illustrated by Sara Palacios
A powerful and inspiring imagined story about real-life civil rights activist and labor leader Dolores Huerta that reminds us that even our biggest heroes started out small.
Her grandpa calls her “Lolita Siete Lenguas”—Little Lola, Seven Tongues, all fighting to be heard. Lola is trying not to make so much noise, but when she witnesses injustices in her own neighborhood, she knows she can’t keep quiet. Can Lola find a way to use her voice for change? ¡Sí, se puede!
Inspired by the real-life civil rights activist and labor leader Dolores Huerta, Lola Out Loud is a warm and rollicking picture book that reminds us that sometimes one strong voice is just what we need.
9780316530125
USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99
08 / 09 / 2022
by Jacky Davis
Illustrated by Courtney Dawson
Good Dream Dragon comes to the rescue in easing a child’s bedtime fears in this magical story featuring a nonbinary child.
When a young child is afraid to go to sleep, they call on the Good Dream Dragon to help lead the way. Together, the pair race past comets as they travel through the night galaxy, making their way to the magical world of Dreamland.
This soothing bedtime story celebrates imagination as a way to help alleviate a child’s bedtime jitters. It is a gentle reminder to children that comfort is always within reach.
9780316349451
USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99
10 / 25 / 2022
Fans of The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Paola Santiago and the River of Tears, and Disney's Encanto will be captivated by this fantastical novel about a girl who must learn to trust her ancestral powers when she comes face-to-face with the Mexican legend La Lechuza.
Omega Morales’s family has been practicing magic for centuries in Noche Buena. But over the years, the town's reputation for the supernatural is no longer one the people carry with pride. So Omega’s family keeps to themselves, and in private, they’re Empaths—diviners who can read and manipulate the emotions of people and objects around them. But Omega’s powers don’t quite work, and it leaves her feeling like an outsider in her own family.
When a witch with the power to transform herself into an owl—known in Mexican folklore as La Lechuza—shows up unannounced, Omega, her best friend Clau (who happens to be a ghost), and her cousin Carlitos must conduct a séance under a full moon in order to unravel the mystery of the legend.
Suddenly Omega’s magic begins to change, and the key to understanding her powers is more complicated than she thought. Omega will have to decide what’s more important—trusting the instincts of others or learning to trust in herself.
9780316304160
USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99
09 / 27 / 2022
This timely and thought-provoking story about a teen girl shouldering impossibly large responsibilities and ultimately learning that she doesn’t have to do it alone is the perfect follow-up to Daniel Aleman's award-winning debut novel, Indivisible.
Every morning, sixteen-year-old Sol wakes up at the break of dawn in her hometown of Tijuana, Mexico and makes the trip across the border to go to school in the United States. Though the commute is exhausting, this is the best way to achieve her dream: becoming the first person in her family to go to college.
When her family’s restaurant starts struggling, Sol must find a part-time job in San Diego to help her dad put food on the table and pay the bills. But her complicated school and work schedules on the US side of the border mean moving in with her best friend and leaving her family behind.
With her life divided by an international border, Sol must come to terms with the loneliness she hides, the pressure she feels to succeed for her family, and the fact that the future she once dreamt of is starting to seem unattainable. Mostly, she’ll have to grapple with a secret she’s kept even from herself: that maybe she’s relieved to have escaped her difficult home life, and a part of her may never want to return.
9780316704472
USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99
03 / 21 / 2023
by Joe Cepeda
For fans of Guess How Much I Love You? and Just Me and My Dad comes a heartwarming story perfect for Father's Day about a son and his papá who love to measure everything, including their love for each other.
Rafa and his papá love to count and measure together. They know how many branches they climb to their favorite spot, they know how high their dog Euclid can jump, and they know how far they can run. But there’s one thing Rafa can't count or measure because it is infinite: the love that he and his papá share.
Pura Belpré Honor illustrator and author Joe Cepeda celebrates curiosity and shows the tender and playful relationship between father and son on every inch of the page. With a subtle nod to introducing concepts, from real objects to the abstract, readers feel the immeasurable love of this Latinx family as Papá delights in spending time with Rafa.
9780316540896
USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99
05 / 03 / 2022