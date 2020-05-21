TK TK TK TK TK
Little Unicorn Is Sad
Mr. Men meets The Color Monster--with a unicorn!--in the third book in this series that taps into the current trend of books about childhood emotions,…
Little Unicorn Is Shy
Mr. Men meets The Color Monster--with a unicorn!--in the fourth book in this series that taps into the current trend of books about childhood emotions,…
Leave It to Abigail!
In this inspiring tribute, award-winning author Barb Rosenstock and New York Times bestselling artist Elizabeth Baddeley tell the true story of one of America's greatest…
Straw
First there was Spoon. Then came Chopsticks. Now the last... Straw! The final entry in a trio of favorite "punny" tales reminds readers to savor…
Ruth Objects
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a trailblazer. A fighter. And a public servant who has dedicated her life to the pursuit of equality.When Ruth was a…
This Land Is Your Land
An illustrated version of the classic Woody Guthrie folk song, perfect for a family singalongs! Since its debut in the 1940s, Woody Guthrie's "This Land…
Fire Truck vs. Dragon
Can a Fire Truck and a Dragon be friends? Find out in this new companion to the household favorite Shark vs. Train!It's the wackiest rivalry…
That's Life!
From the New York Times bestselling author of Wolfie the Bunny comes a witty send-up of inspirational greeting card wisdom that reminds readers of life's…
Most Wanted
John Hancock and Samuel Adams were an unlikely pair of troublemakers. Hancock was young and dashing. Adams was old and stodgy. But working together, they…
Love, Sophia on the Moon
Life on Earth isn't always fair, so Sophia runs off to the moon, where there are no bedtimes, no time-outs, and no Mom.But as Sophia…
Mermaid and Me
From Instagram sensation and New York Times bestselling author-artist Soosh comes a heartwarming celebration of friendship between a mermaid and a human girl. A young…
The Invisible Web
From the author of the picture book phenomenon The Invisible String, which has sold half a million copies to date, comes a moving companion title…
The Birthday Book
Learn about all the wonderful ways to celebrate a birthday with beloved and New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr! With his signature…
Underwear!
Bare bear! Stop right there! Underwear!Under where?So begins the dialogue between a tired bear dad and a rambunctious bear cub who would rather play with…
The Magical Yet
A rollicking, rhyming, and inspirational picture book perfect for fans of Oh, the Places You'll Go! and every child who is frustrated by what they…
How to Potty Train Your Porcupine
This laugh-out-loud picture book is a hilarious take on potty training by a talented New Yorker cartoonist -- perfect for fans of If You Give…
Coral
Caldecott Honor author-illustrator Molly Idle offers a stunningly illustrated environmental tale featuring three very different mermaid friends who learn to coexist, in a companion to…
Smug Seagull
In this laugh-out-loud illustrated adventure, the sneakiest seagull on the beach meets his match when a plucky crab makes a grab for the tastiest snacks.Get…
Brown Sugar Babies
Bubbling brown sugarbubbles Baby's belly.Syrupy sweet sticky centershakes like a bowl of jelly.Oooh, baby! This board book is sweet enough to eat. Infants, toddlers, and…
Lift
From the award-winning and bestselling creators of Drawn Together comes the fantastic tale of a magical elevator that will lift your spirits--and press all the…
You Don't Want a Dragon!
Be careful what you wish for -- again! This follow-up to You Don't Want a Unicorn points out the hilarious mishaps that come with adopting…
Foodie Faces
Food, funny faces, and feelings combine in this cute and clever picture book about emotions and healthy eating. No matter how you're feeling -- silly,…
The Color Monster Goes to School
This fun and inviting back-to-school story stars the lovable, mischievous hero from the international bestseller The Color Monster.The Color Monster feels a little nervous. Today…
The Invention Hunters Discover How Light Works
"The love child of David Macaulay and Captain Underpants" (Kirkus), this hilarious kid-friendly guide to the science and physics of light explains prisms, magnifying glasses,…
The Invention Hunters Discover How Sound Works
The Magic School Bus meets The Way Things Work in this funny guide to the science behind sound, acoustics, and music that features approachable explanations,…
True or Poo?
This companion title to Does It Fart? asks young readers to guess if statements about their favorite animals are true . . . or poo.Do…
Christopher Pumpkin
Fans of Room on the Broom and How to Catch a Monster will love this creepy-cute tale about one pumpkin who must learn to embrace…
Scarlet's Tale
Celebrate the power of differences with this funny and heartwarming children's book about a little girl who faces her fears on the first day of…
Oliver the Curious Owl
Oliver the owl questions anything and everything in this charmingly funny story that asks who, what, when, where, and why!The only question Oliver's family ever…
Democracy for Dinosaurs
From the bestselling, trusted team behind the Dino Tales: Life Guides for Families series (1.5 million copies sold life to date!) comes this introductory guide…
Simon and the Bear
A Hanukkah tale full of wonder and miracles, from the author of the classic Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins Before Simon sails to America, he…
The Truth About Dragons
A spellbinding picture book about the anxiety and excitement of a new experience, represented by a castle full of dragons that aren't quite what they…
Picture Book by Dog
A winning tribute to the enduring love between dog and child that also celebrates animal adoption -- from the dog's point of view!In a pitch-perfect…
The Alphabet's Alphabet
For fans of P is for Pterodactyl comes this groundbreaking spin on the ABCs from an acclaimed, bestselling author and artist pairing!Here's a totally twisted…
The Joyful Book
Perfect for the gift-giving season, beloved and New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr explores the many ways to be joyful when holidays and celebrations…
The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary
"The Office reboot fans never knew they needed." -- Entertainment WeeklyFilled with fan-favorite characters and hilarious references to the acclaimed TV show, this storybook is…
What the Dinosaurs Did the Night Before Christmas
From the team that brought us the internet sensation"Dinovember" and the bestselling book What The Dinosaurs Did Last Night comes this hilarious reimagining of the…
A Dolly for Christmas
The true story of a family's Christmas miracle, by Grammy Award-winning artist Kimberly Schlapman, founding member of the platinum-selling country music band Little Big Town.…
Eleanor, Quiet No More
A stunning portrait of beloved first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, by the award-winning author of the Big Words series -- now in paperback!Eleanor Roosevelt was raised…
Perkin's Perfect Purple
The fascinating true story of groundbreaking chemist William Perkin, who used the scientific method to invent a new way for creating the color purple.Many years…
The Princess Bride: A Counting Story
Heroes, giants, wizards, true love. Celebrate the beloved film with this charming board book that fans will want to share with the youngest readers.There are…
The Little Mermaid
In this captivating reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen's classic, Caldecott medalist and bestselling artist Jerry Pinkney conjures a poignant friendship story and an epic tale…
Swish!
The true story of the high-flying Harlem Globetrotters -- the team that changed basketball forever.In this book you will find one-finger ball-spinning, rapid-fire mini-dribbling, and…
Flying Free
Based on Karyn Parson's critically acclaimed Sweet Blackberry video series comes the story of Bessie Coleman, the first African American female to earn her pilot's…