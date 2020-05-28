TK
The PLAIN Janes
Meet the Plain Janes--artist activists on a mission to wake up their sleepy suburban town. This cult classic graphic novel is perfect for fans of…
Throw Like a Girl
Friday Night Lights meets Morgan Matson's The Unexpected Everything in this contemporary debut where swoonworthy romance meets underdog sports story. When softball star Liv Rodinsky…
The King of Crows
The breath-taking finale to the epic New York Times bestseller, The Diviners, from Printz winner and beloved author, Libba Bray. After the horrifying explosion that…
The Winter Duke
She survived the curse. Now she must survive the throne.All Ekata wants is to stay alive--and the chance to prove herself as a scholar. Once…
You Will Be Found
A new book from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the award-winning songwriters of the hit Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen.When Benj Pasek and Justin Paul…
Most Likely
From the creator of the hit TV series The Bold Type comes an empowering and heartfelt novel about a future female president's senior year of…
Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You
The #1 New York Times bestseller and a USAToday bestseller! A timely, crucial, and empowering exploration of racism--and antiracism--in AmericaThis is NOT a history book.This…
Witches of Ash and Ruin
Modern witchcraft blends with ancient Celtic mythology in an epic clash of witches and gods, perfect for fans of V.E. Schwab's Shades of Magic trilogy…
Super Adjacent
Claire has always wanted to work with superheroes, from collecting Warrior Nation cards as a kid to drafting "What to Say to a Hero" speeches…
They Went Left
The New York Times bestselling, critically acclaimed, tour de force historical mystery from Monica Hesse, the award-winning author of Girl in the Blue Coat.Germany, 1945.…
This Is My Brain in Love
Told in dual narrative, This Is My Brain in Love is a stunning YA contemporary romance, exploring mental health, race and, ultimately, self-acceptance, for fans…
Elysium Girls
From a lush, dazzlingly original new voice in young adult fantasy comes an epic clash of witches, gods, and demons as the fate of humanity…
The Deck of Omens
This hotly anticipated sequel to The Devouring Gray is perfect for fans of Maggie Stiefvater's The Raven Cycle and Stranger Things.Though the Beast is seemingly…
Incendiary
Set in a lushly drawn world inspired by Inquisition Spain, Zoraida Córdova's hotly anticipated new fantasy is an epic tale of love and revenge perfect…
Dear Universe
A wildly witty and deeply profound chronicle of teenage anxiety and yearning, perfect for fans of Jesse Andrews and Robyn Schneider.It's senior year, and Chamomile…
Camp
From the author of the acclaimed Jack of Hearts (and other parts) comes a sweet and sharp screwball comedy that critiques the culture of toxic…
War and Speech
Mean Girls meets the debate team in this fish-out-of-water story about a teen girl determined to sabotage the elitist speech team at her new school.Not…
The Enigma Game
The hair stood up at the back of my neck. Those letters meant something. And with the cipher machine, I'd worked it out myself. 1940.…
Agnes at the End of the World
The Handmaid's Tale meets Wilder Girls in this genre-defying novel about a girl who escapes a terrifying cult only to discover that the world Outside…
B*WITCH
When the new girl in school joins a group of teen witches, she and her friends must team up with a rival coven to take…
The Glare
After living off the grid for more than a decade, a teenage girl must play a dangerous game -- and face the shadows of her…
More Than Just a Pretty Face
For fans of Becky Albertalli and Jenny Han, a sweetly funny YA debut about falling in love, family expectations, and being a Renaissance Man.Danyal Jilani…
Horrid
From the author of You Must Not Miss comes a haunting contemporary horror novel that explores themes of mental illness, rage, and grief, twisted with…
Fence: Striking Distance
The boys of Kings Row bout with drama, rivalry, and romance in this original YA novel by The New York Times bestselling author Sarah Rees…
Scavenge the Stars
From rising star author Tara Sim comes an epic new YA fantasy duology-a gender-swapped The Count of Monte Cristo retelling that's perfect for fans of…
Beyond the Ruby Veil
A dark, queer YA fantasy that's perfect for fans of the Three Dark Crowns series and Wicked Saints. After Emanuela Ragno kills the one person…
The Inheritance Games
A Cinderella story with deadly stakes and thrilling twists, perfect for fans of One of Us is Lying and Knives Out. Avery Grambs has a…
How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories
An illustrated addition to the New York Times bestselling Folk of Air trilogy, that started with The Cruel Prince, from award-winning author Holly Black.An irresistible…
Deadly Little Scandals
No one is quite who they seem to be in this twisty, soapy, gasp-inducing sequel to Jennifer Lynn Barnes' unputdownable Little White Lies.Think of the…
None Shall Sleep
The Silence of the Lambs meets Sadie in this riveting psychological thriller about two teenagers teaming up with the FBI to track down juvenile serial…