IMAGE TK
LINK TK
Friday, JUNE 26 — Today we will be highlighting our LGBTQ titles, including books like Camp and Jack of Hearts (and other parts) by L. C. Rosen, as well as feature additional books to read with pride. Click through to check out all of our 2020 young adult titles, join our Crowdcast event with Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Kelly McWilliams, and Elizabeth Wein, and enter our giveaways!
Today we'll also be launching our inaugural #LBSchoolExtraCredit event, which consists of a Twitter chat celebrating Pride Month. As guests we'll have authors TK TK TK, moderators TK TK TK, and other brilliant educators and librarians. You're invited too! Just follow this link to learn more and join in [LINK TK].
As always, we're on Twitter at @lbschool, so don't forget to ask us for recommendations, videos, podcasts, and downloadable book club guides, or just stop by to say hi!