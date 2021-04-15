Add these Graphic Novels to Your Shelves!

Borders

From two celebrated Indigenous creators comes a powerful graphic novel about a family caught between nations.Borders is a masterfully told story of a boy and his mother whose road trip from Alberta to Salt Lake City is thwarted at the border when they identify their citizenship as Blackfoot. Refusing to… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316593069

USD: $24.99

On Sale: September 7th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Harriet Tubman: Toward Freedom

This illuminating graphic novel biography about Harriet Tubman sheds new light on one of American history's bravest heroes.​Harriet Tubman did something exceptionally courageous: She escaped slavery. Then she did something impossible: She went back. She underwent some thirteen missions to rescue around seventy enslaved people, using and expanding a network… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780759555518

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

On Sale: June 15th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Just Pretend

Fans of Real Friends and Be Prepared will love this energetic, affecting graphic memoir, in which a young girl uses her active imagination to navigate middle school as well as the fallout from her parents' divorce. Tori has never lived in just one world.Since her parents' divorce, she's lived in both… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316538855

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

On Sale: May 18th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Secret Garden on 81st Street

The Secret Garden with a twist: in this follow-up to Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, this full-color graphic novel moves Mary Lennox to a New York City brownstone, where she and her very first group of friends restore an abandoned rooftop garden...and her uncle's heart.Mary Lennox is a loner living… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316459709

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

On Sale: September 28th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Shark Summer

“Shark Summer is bursting with vibrant, expressive art....The characters are distinct and relatable...It’s a lovely read!”—Molly Knox Ostertag, author of the Witch Boy series "Eloquently chronicled in Marcks’s cinematic panels, friendships are formed and repaired, parental relationships articulated, and inner conflicts expressed and resolved. A winning production." --KirkusWhen a Hollywood film… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316461443

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

On Sale: May 11th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Goldilocks: Wanted Dead or Alive

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Chris Colfer comes a graphic novel in the Land of Stories series featuring Goldilocks—as you've never seen her before!When we first meet her in The Land of Stories:The Wishing Spell, Goldilocks is a beautiful and tough-as-nails outlaw. Discover her origin story and more… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316355957

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

On Sale: June 29th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Lilla the Accidental Witch

Magic is tough. Family is tougher. Boys are a complete mystery. Follow Lilla as she stumbles her way through each of them in Eleanor Crewes's uniquely illustrated debut middle-grade graphic novel.Thirteen-year-old Lilla feels she is a bit different. She's quiet and shy and sometimes feels uncomfortable in the company of… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316538824

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

On Sale: July 6th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers