From a New York Times bestselling author and Caldecott-honor winning artist comes an exuberant illustrated story about playing dress up, having fun, and feeling free.The boy loves to be naked. He romps around his house naked and wild and free. Until he romps into his parents' closet and is inspired…
This dazzlingly illustrated debut about sailing through the journey of life is perfect for graduation or uplifting reading year-round. Out at sea anything can happen: whether trials or triumphs, there are infinite possibilities to explore once we leave the shore. And what lies under the water's surface, in the darkest depths,…
With the whimsy of Oliver Jeffers, the accessibility of Todd Parr, and empowerment of Peter Reynolds, this crossover gift book invites readers to ponder and celebrate the magic of being alive.Beginning with the birth of a baby, the story takes the reader on a journey through life, navigates the ups…
New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr captures the beauty of Spring with his signature blend of kid-friendly art and text in this sweet book about the wonders of a season.Birds are singing and everyone is sneezing because Spring is here!The Spring Book captures a variety of moments that encompasses…
This joyous romp through the neighborhood celebrates the bond between a father and a child, illustrated by an award-winning artist team.Buckle up as a toddler's tantrum is cleverly averted when a loving dad transforms an everyday neighborhood stroll into an extraordinary adventure, reminding us that all you need to chase…
Enjoy this witty, heartwarming exploration of father-son relationships and growing up male in today's culture through the lens of a boy yearning to forge his own identity. Chuck Whipplethorp has a lot to live up to. He is Charles Whipplethorp the Fifth after all, named after his seriously cool ancestors who…
A Sikh father and daughter with a special hair bond proudly celebrate and share a family tradition in this charming story perfect for fans of Hair Love and I Love My Hair!Every morning Papa combs through his daughter's waves like he does his own—parting it down the middle, using coconut…
Beloved artist Maira Kalman shows us that a darling baby is all you need to see everything with new eyesBased on the journal she kept during the first months she spent with her new granddaughter, Maira Kalman brings to life the tiny and grand moments of one summer by the…
Perfect for fans of They All Saw a Cat or Du Iz Tak?, here is a standout picture book debut about curiosity, cause-and-effect, and connectedness, which blends child-appealing rhyme with playful, distinctive artwork.In this gorgeously rendered tale, Audrey Helen Weber masterfully blends suspense and nonsense, imaginative artwork, and a flawless…
From a bestselling author comes an evocative, classic-feeling adventure tale about a boy and his sword, and how giving away something precious leads to an even more important discovery.Lucian's father called them faraway things, those mysterious objects orphaned upon the windswept shore, their stories long lost in the shroud of…
From the hilarious author of Who Wet My Pants?, Unicorn Thinks He's Pretty Great, and the Dinosaur Vs. series comes a kid-pleasing read-aloud about a devious alligator who learns to love!Welcome to Chez Bob, which seems like a real restaurant...until you realize...it's on an alligator's NOSE! Bob's got a hidden…
Beneath the Twin Towers, a pear tree once stood.It still grows there today.This is its story.One September day, the perfect blue sky exploded. Dust billowed. Buildings crumbled. And underneath it all, a tree sprouted green leaves in its distress. Pulled from the wreckage, the tree saw many seasons pass as…
Follow Ari through their neighborhood as they try to find their words in this sweet, accessible introduction to gender-inclusive pronouns that is perfect for readers of all ages. Whenever Ari's Uncle Lior comes to visit, they ask Ari one question: "What are your words?" Some days Ari uses she/her. Other…
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780316542067
USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99
On Sale: May 25th 2021
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
