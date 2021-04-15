Perfect for fans of They All Saw a Cat or Du Iz Tak?, here is a standout picture book debut about curiosity, cause-and-effect, and connectedness, which blends child-appealing rhyme with playful, distinctive artwork.In this gorgeously rendered tale, Audrey Helen Weber masterfully blends suspense and nonsense, imaginative artwork, and a flawless… Read More
From two celebrated Indigenous creators comes a powerful graphic novel about a family caught between nations.Borders is a masterfully told story of a boy and his mother whose road trip from Alberta to Salt Lake City is thwarted at the border when they identify their citizenship as Blackfoot. Refusing to… Read More
With natural disasters and nuclear war threatening their small town, two twin brothers find themselves enraptured by mysterious music that could change the course of their lives.Everyone in Clade City knows their days are numbered. The Great Cascadia Earthquake will destroy their hometown and reshape the entire West Coast—if they… Read More
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780759555396
USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99
On Sale: July 13th 2021
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
