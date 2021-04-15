Victoria's excited for these titles!

On the Day the Horse Got Out

Perfect for fans of They All Saw a Cat or Du Iz Tak?, here is a standout picture book debut about curiosity, cause-and-effect, and connectedness, which blends child-appealing rhyme with playful, distinctive artwork.In this gorgeously rendered tale, Audrey Helen Weber masterfully blends suspense and nonsense, imaginative artwork, and a flawless… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316459846

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

On Sale: June 1st 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Borders

From two celebrated Indigenous creators comes a powerful graphic novel about a family caught between nations.Borders is a masterfully told story of a boy and his mother whose road trip from Alberta to Salt Lake City is thwarted at the border when they identify their citizenship as Blackfoot. Refusing to… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316593069

USD: $24.99

On Sale: September 7th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Great Big One

With natural disasters and nuclear war threatening their small town, two twin brothers find themselves enraptured by mysterious music that could change the course of their lives.Everyone in Clade City knows their days are numbered. The Great Cascadia Earthquake will destroy their hometown and reshape the entire West Coast—if they… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759555396

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: July 13th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers