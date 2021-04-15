Fall in love with these YA Hits!

We Are Not Broken

George M. Johnson, activist and bestselling author ofAll Boys Aren't Blue, returns with a striking memoir that celebrates Black boyhood and brotherhood in all its glory.This is the vibrant story of George, Garrett, Rall, and Rasul -- four children raised by Nanny, their fiercely devoted grandmother. The boys hold one… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759554603

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 7th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

We Are Displaced

In this powerful book, Nobel Peace Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author Malala Yousafzai introduces the people behind the statistics and news stories about the millions of people displaced worldwide.After her father was murdered, Maria escaped in the middle of the night with her mother.Zaynab was out of… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316523653

USD: $10.99 / CAD: $14.99

On Sale: March 2nd 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Maybe We're Electric

From Val Emmich, the bestselling author of Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel, comes a deeply affecting story of two teens who find themselves thrown together overnight during a snowstorm and discover a surprising connection—perfect for fans of Nina LaCour, David Arnold, and Robin Benway.Tegan Everly is quiet. Known around school… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316535700

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 21st 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Hawthorne Legacy

Intrigue, riches, and romance abound in this thrilling sequel to the New York Times bestselling The Inheritance GamesThe Inheritance Games ended with a bombshell, and now heiress Avery Grambs has to pick up the pieces and find the man who might hold the answers to all of her questions—including why Tobias Hawthorne left his… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759557635

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 7th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet

I'm Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter meets Emergency Contact in this stunning story of first love, familial expectations, the power of food, and finding where you belong.Penelope Prado has always dreamed of opening her own pastelería next to her father's restaurant, Nacho's Tacos. But her mom and dad have different… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316460279

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Other Side of Perfect

For fans of Sarah Dessen and Mary H.K. Choi, this lyrical and emotionally driven novel follows Alina, a young aspiring dancer who suffers a devastating injury and must face a world without ballet—as well as the darker side of her former dream. Alina Keeler was destined to dance, but then… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316703406

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: May 11th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Indivisible

This timely, moving debut novel follows a teen's efforts to keep his family together as his parents face deportation.Mateo Garcia and his younger sister, Sophie, have been taught to fear one word for as long as they can remember: deportation. Over the past few years, however, the fear that their… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759556058

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

On Sale: May 4th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Fix

In this gritty, heart-wrenching mystery, prose and verse mix to explores themes of disability, pain, belonging, loss, addiction, and friendship.Everything was fine before. When Eve and Lidia could hide their physical differences inside goofy Burger Hut costumes. When Lidia shook Eve up and Eve made Lidia laugh. When Lidia was… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316493499

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: May 11th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Sister of the Bollywood Bride

For fans of Morgan Matson's Save the Date comes a charming novel about one teen's summer tackling disasters including, but not limited to, family, romance, and weather—as she plans her sister's Bollywood-style Indian wedding.Mini's big sister, Vinnie, is getting married. Their mom passed away seven years ago and between Dad's… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316705424

USD: $10.99 / CAD: $14.99

On Sale: May 25th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Illusionary

In this thrilling adventure, our magical heroine embarks on a dangerous journey in order to bring justice to the kingdom—perfect for fans of Sabaa Tahir and Sarah J. Maas. Reeling from betrayal at the hands of the Whispers, Renata Convida is a girl on the run. With few options and… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759556034

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

On Sale: May 11th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers