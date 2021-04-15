This chapter book edition of the #1 New York Times bestseller by luminaries Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds is an essential introduction to the history of racism and antiracism in America RACE. Uh-oh. The R-word. But actually talking about race is one of the most important things to learn how to do.Adapted from… Read More
Enjoy this witty, heartwarming exploration of father-son relationships and growing up male in today's culture through the lens of a boy yearning to forge his own identity. Chuck Whipplethorp has a lot to live up to. He is Charles Whipplethorp the Fifth after all, named after his seriously cool ancestors who… Read More
For fans of Sarah Dessen and Mary H.K. Choi, this lyrical and emotionally driven novel follows Alina, a young aspiring dancer who suffers a devastating injury and must face a world without ballet—as well as the darker side of her former dream. Alina Keeler was destined to dance, but then… Read More
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780316703406
USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99
On Sale: May 11th 2021
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
