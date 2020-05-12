Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
ADD THESE TITLES TO YOUR SHELVES
A full-color graphic novel about growing up, growing apart, and monster hunting, perfect for fans of Real Friends and All's Faire in Middle School.Andrew and Russ are best friends obsessed with finding the legendary Jersey Devil that supposedly lives in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey, right in their own…
In Jason Platt's debut graphic novel, Ferris Bueller meets Calvin and Hobbes in this hilarious and embarrassing middle school caper that asks the important questions--like how long can one kid vamp before he embarrasses himself in front of his whole school? Newell is always getting into trouble--whether it's showing up…
In Jason Platt's second Middle School Misadventures graphic novel, Newell's favorite hat gets taken away! With the help of his most talented friends, he concocts the perfect plan to get it back. Operation: Hat Heist is a go!Newell's favorite show of all time is The Captain! Newell is beyond excited…
"Women must try to do things as men have tried. When they fail, their failure must be but a challenge to others." -Amelia Earhart Amelia Earhart developed a love of flying at a very young age. What began as a simple joy became something much deeper--a commitment to open doors…
This full-color graphic novel from the award-winning studio that created The Secret of Kells allows fans to immerse themselves in the rich storytelling and beautifully hand-crafted art of Wolfwalkers, just in time for the film, released in fall 2020.In a time of superstition and magic, an apprentice hunter named Robyn…
In the sixth CatStronauts graphic novel, the elite team gets invited to test the first-ever space hotel! With a highly sophisticated Artificial Intelligence running the hotel and attending to the CatStronauts' every need, what could possibly go wrong?Darby Fuzzelton, the world's richest cat, is determined to open the first-ever space…
Little Women with a twist: four sisters from a blended family experience the challenges and triumphs of life in NYC in this beautiful full-color graphic novel perfect for fans of Roller Girl and Smile.Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy are having a really tough year: with their father serving in the…
Meet the Plain Janes--artist activists on a mission to wake up their sleepy suburban town. This cult classic graphic novel is perfect for fans of The LumberJanes and Awkward.When artsy misfit Jane Beckles is forced to leave her beloved city life behind for the boring suburb of Kent Waters, she…
The Witch Boy meets The Legend of Korra in this breathtaking, epic graphic novel. After a terrible political coup usurps their noble house, Hawke and Grayson flee to stay alive and assume new identities, Hanna and Grayce. Desperation and chance lead them to the Communion of Blue, an order of…
Fans of the award-winning and visually stunning video game can see Cuphead, Mugman, and friends like never before in this original, illustrated middle-grade novel. Join them on their adventure as they make merry mischief in the vibrant and topsy-turvy world of the Inkwell Isles! It's a special day on the…