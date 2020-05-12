Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
In this laugh-out-loud illustrated adventure, the sneakiest seagull on the beach meets his match when a plucky crab makes a grab for the tastiest snacks.Get a good look, because Smug Seagull just so happens to be the best snack swiper from shore to shore. That's a fact!Sandwiches. Pretzels. French Fries.…
From the New York Times bestselling author of Wolfie the Bunny comes a witty send-up of inspirational greeting card wisdom that reminds readers of life's unpredictability and messiness--and beauty.After Life literally knocks on their door, one kid discovers that Life is truly what you make it. It's weird and may…
From the author of the picture book phenomenon The Invisible String, which has sold half a million copies to date, comes a moving companion title about our connections to each other, to the world, and to the universe.For twenty years, the modern classic The Invisible String has helped hundreds of…
A rollicking, rhyming, and inspirational picture book perfect for fans of Oh, the Places You'll Go! and every child who is frustrated by what they can't do . . . YET!Each of us, from the day we're born, is accompanied by a special companion--the Yet. Can't tie your shoes? Yet!…
From the award-winning and bestselling creators of Drawn Together comes the fantastic tale of a magical elevator that will lift your spirits--and press all the right buttons!Iris loves to push the elevator buttons in her apartment building, but when it's time to share the fun with a new member of…
Caldecott Honor author-illustrator Molly Idle offers a stunningly illustrated environmental tale featuring three very different mermaid friends who learn to coexist, in a companion to her acclaimed story Pearl.Coral, Filly, and Manta live on a sunlit reef teeming with sea life. When Coral comes upon an empty hollow at the…
Food, funny faces, and feelings combine in this cute and clever picture book about emotions and healthy eating. No matter how you're feeling -- silly, grumpy, happy, or shy -- now you can see your face mirrored back on your dinner plate! Find twenty-two different emotions inside the pages of…
Be careful what you wish for -- again! This follow-up to You Don't Want a Unicorn points out the hilarious mishaps that come with adopting a dragon.Our protagonist wishes (much to the narrator's continued chagrin) for a pet dragon. Though initially thrilled, the kid quickly discovers that dragons aren't quite…
Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli launches a full-color graphic novel series about four funny friends that Dav Pilkey declares "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories"!Meet Baloney! He's the star of this book, along with his best buddies: empathetic Peanut the horse, sensible…
A Caldecott Honor Book! A cheerful and action-packed adventure about the importance of friendship and community from a successful author and illustrator duo!Once there was a river flowing through a forest. The river didn't know it was capable of adventures until a big bear came along. But adventures aren't any…
A 2019 Caldecott Honor BookWinner of the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Illustrator AwardIn this remarkable author-illustrator debut that's perfect for fans of Last Stop on Market Street and Extra Yarn, a generous woman is rewarded by her community.Everyone in the neighborhood dreams of a taste of Omu's delicious…