The thrilling sequel to Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch in which Eva must put a stop to the violent Culling or risk the fate of Rivelle Realm forever -- perfect for fans of Kiki's Delivery Service.From this day forward, we will believe in the impossible.Eva Evergreen has fulfilled her dream of… Read More
This harrowing, and ultimately hopeful novel in verse sensitively depicts a girl's journey through the aftermath of abuse. One day after school, on the couch in the basement, Tori's uncle did something bad. Afterward, Tori tells her mom. Even though telling was a brave thing to do, her mom still… Read More
For fans of Erin Entrada Kelly and Ali Benjamin comes a poignant yet hopeful novel about a girl navigating grief, trauma, and friendship, from Ashley Herring Blake, the award-winning author of Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World.Hazel Bly used to live in the perfect house with the perfect family in… Read More
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780316535458
USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99
On Sale: May 25th 2021
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
