Eva Evergreen and the Cursed Witch

The thrilling sequel to Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch in which Eva must put a stop to the violent Culling or risk the fate of Rivelle Realm forever -- perfect for fans of Kiki's Delivery Service.From this day forward, we will believe in the impossible.Eva Evergreen has fulfilled her dream of… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316493949

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: August 3rd 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

When You Know What I Know

This harrowing, and ultimately hopeful novel in verse sensitively depicts a girl's journey through the aftermath of abuse.  One day after school, on the couch in the basement, Tori's uncle did something bad. Afterward, Tori tells her mom. Even though telling was a brave thing to do, her mom still… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316535427

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: March 23rd 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Hazel Bly and the Deep Blue Sea

For fans of Erin Entrada Kelly and Ali Benjamin comes a poignant yet hopeful novel about a girl navigating grief, trauma, and friendship, from Ashley Herring Blake, the award-winning author of Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World.Hazel Bly used to live in the perfect house with the perfect family in… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316535458

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: May 25th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers