Fans of Real Friends and Be Prepared will love this energetic, affecting graphic memoir, in which a young girl uses her active imagination to navigate middle school as well as the fallout from her parents' divorce. Tori has never lived in just one world.Since her parents' divorce, she's lived in both… Read More
From two celebrated Indigenous creators comes a powerful graphic novel about a family caught between nations.Borders is a masterfully told story of a boy and his mother whose road trip from Alberta to Salt Lake City is thwarted at the border when they identify their citizenship as Blackfoot. Refusing to… Read More
Everything is up in the air when the problem-solving best friends Sanity and Tallulah find themselves co-pilots on an unplanned adventure filled with action, adventure, and dangerous situations.Tallulah is great at piloting! And with her learner's permit freshly reinstated, she has the perfect opportunity to prove it: filling in on… Read More
Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli presents the second Baloney and Friends book that Dav Pilkey declares "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories"!Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their way through more day-to-day adventures in the second book of this… Read More
“Shark Summer is bursting with vibrant, expressive art....The characters are distinct and relatable...It’s a lovely read!”—Molly Knox Ostertag, author of the Witch Boy seriesBlockbuster movies, secret histories, and evil sharks.After this summer, you'll never go in the water again.When a Hollywood film crew arrives on Martha's Vineyard with a mechanical… Read More
The Secret Garden with a twist: in this follow-up to Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, this full-color graphic novel moves Mary Lennox to a New York City brownstone, where she and her very first group of friends restore an abandoned rooftop garden...and her uncle's heart.Mary Lennox is a loner living… Read More
An enchanting graphic novel about a feud, a friendship, and two girls forever changed. Based on the beautifully hand-crafted animated adventure, WolfWalkers, this graphic novel features an introduction and exclusive original art from film co-creator Tomm Moore and co-Art Director Maria Pareja. Watch the stunning, Golden Globe-nominated film available on Apple TV+… Read More
From the author of The Deep & Dark Blue comes a tender graphic novel, perfect for our time, that gently explores themes of self-discovery, friendship, healing from tragedy, and hope for a better tomorrow.Struggling with anxiety after witnessing a harrowing instance of gun violence, Manuel Soto copes through photography, using his… Read More
Kondo and Kezumi brave new waters and adventures in the second book of the full-color chapter book series for fans of Mercy Watson and Ivy & Bean.Kezumi is ready for more adventure. Kondo is ready to go home. Now that Kondo and Kezumi have figured out that the map can… Read More
Fans of Ivy & Bean and Mercy Watson will love this story about best friends Kondo and Kezumi as they head home—only to realize there is an unexpected guest. Kondo is big. Kezumi is little. They used to live on an island with fruit trees and berry bushes and flitter-birds and… Read More
The fifth installment of the Gumazing Gum Girl series where Gabby Gomez has to fight an overgrown hamster and reunites with old friends -- perfect for Princess in Black fans.Back from Spring Break and the trip of a lifetime, where Gabby met her uncle Sol Azteca, a famous luchador, and… Read More
In the sixth CatStronauts graphic novel, the elite team gets invited to test the first-ever space hotel! With a highly sophisticated Artificial Intelligence running the hotel and attending to the CatStronauts' every need, what could possibly go wrong?Darby Fuzzelton, the world's richest cat, is determined to open the first-ever space… Read More
In Jason Platt's second Middle School Misadventures graphic novel, Newell's favorite hat gets taken away! With the help of his most talented friends, he concocts the perfect plan to get it back. Operation: Hat Heist is a go!Newell's favorite show of all time is The Captain! Newell is beyond excited… Read More
A full-color graphic novel about growing up, growing apart, and monster hunting, perfect for fans of Real Friends and All's Faire in Middle School.Andrew and Russ are best friends obsessed with finding the legendary Jersey Devil that supposedly lives in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey, right in their own… Read More
From #1 New York Times bestselling author Chris Colfer comes a graphic novel in the Land of Stories series featuring Goldilocks -- as you've never seen her before!When we first meet her in The Land of Stories:The Wishing Spell, Goldilocks is a beautiful and tough-as-nails outlaw. Discover her origin story… Read More
Magic is tough. Family is tougher. Boys are a complete mystery. Follow Lilla as she stumbles her way through each of them in Eleanor Crewes's uniquely illustrated debut middle-grade graphic novel.Thirteen-year-old Lilla feels she is a bit different. She's quiet and shy and sometimes feels uncomfortable in the company of… Read More
