Fans of Rebecca Stead and Lynda Mullaly Hunt will embrace this heartwarming story about the effects of grief, the power of friendship, and learning that sometimes not all lost things are meant to be found.When twelve-year-old Leah goes to spend the summer in Chicago with her little cousin TJ, she's… Read More
Fans of Real Friends and Be Prepared will love this energetic, affecting graphic memoir, in which a young girl uses her active imagination to navigate middle school as well as the fallout from her parents' divorce. Tori has never lived in just one world.Since her parents' divorce, she's lived in both… Read More
A humorous and heartwarming bounce-to-the-beat underdog story about a young rapper whose rhymes help bring his community together.Eleven-year-old Simon Barnes dreams of becoming a world-famous rapper that everyone calls Notorious D.O.G. But for now, he's just a Chicago fifth grader who's small for his age and afraid to use his… Read More
Fans of Kate DiCamillo and Katherine Applegate will fall in love with this tug-at-your-heartstrings middle grade novel about one girl who is desperate to find the "perfect home" as she moves from one town to the next with her Grandmother.Eleven-year-old Jubilee Johnson is an expert at three things: crafting, moving,… Read More
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780316540575
USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99
On Sale: August 10th 2021
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
