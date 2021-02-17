A humorous and heartwarming bounce-to-the-beat underdog story about a young rapper whose rhymes help bring his community together.Eleven-year-old Simon Barnes dreams of becoming a world-famous rapper that everyone calls Notorious D.O.G. But for now, he's just a Chicago fifth grader who's small for his age and afraid to use his… Read More
Camp is in session in this cheer-tastic middle-grade novel about making new friends, finding your place, and learning to embrace your inner Magic.Magic Olive Poindexter has big shoes to fill. Her mother was a professional cheerleader, her father is a retired NBA legend, her big sister is the new face… Read More
The second book from critically acclaimed author Leslie C. Youngblood, about family, identity, and learning to stand up for what's right.Georgie has no idea what to expect when she, Mama, and Peaches are plopped down in the middle of small town USA--aka Bogalusa, Louisiana--where Mama grew up and Great Aunt… Read More
The thrilling sequel to Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch in which Eva must put a stop to the violent Culling or risk the fate of Rivelle Realm forever -- perfect for fans of Kiki's Delivery Service.From this day forward, we will believe in the impossible.Eva Evergreen has fulfilled her dream of… Read More
A timely and thought-provoking novel about one girl's fight against gender inequality at her middle school and the lessons about her own privilege she learns along the way.Margie Kelly's perfect skirt was dress coded on her very first day of middle school. Upset and embarrassed, Margie spends the whole day… Read More
A tuba player without a tuba and his jellyfish-imitating sister cope with their father's disappearance in this hilarious and moving novel by the author of The Mortification of Fovea Munson. When Lenny Volpe, former quarterback of the worst professional football team in the nation, leaves his family and disappears, the Chicago… Read More
For fans of Erin Entrada Kelly and Ali Benjamin comes a poignant yet hopeful novel about a girl navigating grief, trauma, and friendship, from Ashley Herring Blake, the award-winning author of Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World.Hazel Bly used to live in the perfect house with the perfect family in… Read More
Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli presents the second Baloney and Friends book that Dav Pilkey declares "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories"!Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their way through more day-to-day adventures in the second book of this… Read More
Fans of Real Friends and Be Prepared will love this energetic, affecting graphic memoir, in which a young girl uses her active imagination to navigate middle school as well as the fallout from her parents' divorce. Tori has never lived in just one world.Since her parents' divorce, she's lived in both… Read More
Fans of Kate DiCamillo and Katherine Applegate will fall in love with this tug-at-your-heartstrings middle grade novel about one girl who is desperate to find the "perfect home" as she moves from one town to the next with her Grandmother.Eleven-year-old Jubilee Johnson is an expert at three things: crafting, moving,… Read More
Fans of Rebecca Stead and Lynda Mullaly Hunt will embrace this heartwarming story about the effects of grief, the power of friendship, and learning that sometimes not all lost things are meant to be found.When twelve-year-old Leah goes to spend the summer in Chicago with her little cousin TJ, she's… Read More
An inspiring true story about one girl's escape from the Holocaust to become a concert pianist against all odds, made popular by Mona Golabek's acclaimed theatrical performance and the beloved novel The Children of Willesden Lane -- now available in an early chapter book format.In pre-World War II Vienna, Lisa… Read More
Everything is up in the air when the problem-solving best friends Sanity and Tallulah find themselves co-pilots on an unplanned adventure filled with action, adventure, and dangerous situations.Tallulah is great at piloting! And with her learner's permit freshly reinstated, she has the perfect opportunity to prove it: filling in on… Read More
Jason Bourne meets Homeward Bound in book two of this fast-paced series where Wild—an unusually intelligent dog—must stop adorably cute, but dangerous, puppies from being released to the greater Los Angeles area with the help of her friends.Wild has been on the run—jumping from one family to the next—ever since… Read More
In this sequel to Dragon Ops, beloved author Mari Mancusi takes readers on another thrilling and heart-pounding adventure through a high stakes video game world.Now safely back at home, Ian and Lilly are free to return to normal life. Except there's a major problem: Ian keeps seeing the big bad… Read More
From award-winning and bestselling author Jewell Parker Rhodes comes a powerful coming-of-age survival tale exploring issues of race, class, and climate change Addy is haunted by the tragic fire that killed her parents, leaving her to be raised by her grandmother. Now, years later, Addy’s grandmother has enrolled her in a… Read More
From two celebrated Indigenous creators comes a powerful graphic novel about a family caught between nations.Borders is a masterfully told story of a boy and his mother whose road trip from Alberta to Salt Lake City is thwarted at the border when they identify their citizenship as Blackfoot. Refusing to… Read More
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780316593069
USD: $24.99
On Sale: September 7th 2021
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
