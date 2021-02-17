LBYR has the perfect summer reads

Hope Springs

Fans of Kate DiCamillo and Katherine Applegate will fall in love with this tug-at-your-heartstrings middle grade novel about one girl who is desperate to find the "perfect home" as she moves from one town to the next with her Grandmother.Eleven-year-old Jubilee Johnson is an expert at three things: crafting, moving,… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316540575

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: August 10th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Simon B. Rhymin'

A humorous and heartwarming bounce-to-the-beat underdog story about a young rapper whose rhymes help bring his community together.Eleven-year-old Simon Barnes dreams of becoming a world-famous rapper that everyone calls Notorious D.O.G. But for now, he's just a Chicago fifth grader who's small for his age and afraid to use his… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316538978

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: March 2nd 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Eva Evergreen and the Cursed Witch

The thrilling sequel to Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch in which Eva must put a stop to the violent Culling or risk the fate of Rivelle Realm forever -- perfect for fans of Kiki's Delivery Service.From this day forward, we will believe in the impossible.Eva Evergreen has fulfilled her dream of… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316493949

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: August 3rd 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Squad Goals

Camp is in session in this cheer-tastic middle-grade novel about making new friends, finding your place, and learning to embrace your inner Magic.Magic Olive Poindexter has big shoes to fill. Her mother was a professional cheerleader, her father is a retired NBA legend, her big sister is the new face… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316427142

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Margie Kelly Breaks the Dress Code

A timely and thought-provoking novel about one girl's fight against gender inequality at her middle school and the lessons about her own privilege she learns along the way.Margie Kelly's perfect skirt was dress coded on her very first day of middle school. Upset and embarrassed, Margie spends the whole day… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316461573

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: July 13th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Losers at the Center of the Galaxy

A tuba player without a tuba and his jellyfish-imitating sister cope with their father's disappearance in this hilarious and moving novel by the author of The Mortification of Fovea Munson. When Lenny Volpe, former quarterback of the worst professional football team in the nation, leaves his family and disappears, the Chicago… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759555426

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: March 16th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Lost Things Club

Fans of Rebecca Stead and Lynda Mullaly Hunt will embrace this heartwarming story about the effects of grief, the power of friendship, and learning that sometimes not all lost things are meant to be found.When twelve-year-old Leah goes to spend the summer in Chicago with her little cousin TJ, she's… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759556133

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: August 17th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Baloney and Friends: Going Up!

Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli presents the second Baloney and Friends book that Dav Pilkey declares "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories"!Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their way through more day-to-day adventures in the second book of this… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759554801

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

On Sale: May 4th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Narwhal I'm Around

This wet, wild, and hilariously illustrated story from a New York Times bestselling author takes readers on a wacky adventure that spirals out of control as soon as our pet hero discovers a narwhal hanging out in his bedroom.Rex Dexter is cursed . . . with brains . . .… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759555235

USD: $13.99 / CAD: $18.99

On Sale: May 4th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Forever This Summer

The second book from critically acclaimed author Leslie C. Youngblood, about family, identity, and learning to stand up for what's right.Georgie has no idea what to expect when she, Mama, and Peaches are plopped down in the middle of small town USA--aka Bogalusa, Louisiana--where Mama grew up and Great Aunt… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759555204

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: July 6th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Goldilocks: Wanted Dead or Alive

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Chris Colfer comes a graphic novel in the Land of Stories series featuring Goldilocks -- as you've never seen her before!When we first meet her in The Land of Stories:The Wishing Spell, Goldilocks is a beautiful and tough-as-nails outlaw. Discover her origin story… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316355933

USD: $24.99 / CAD: $30.99

On Sale: June 29th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers