LBYR books that explore tough topics

The Lost Things Club

Fans of Rebecca Stead and Lynda Mullaly Hunt will embrace this heartwarming story about the effects of grief, the power of friendship, and learning that sometimes not all lost things are meant to be found.When twelve-year-old Leah goes to spend the summer in Chicago with her little cousin TJ, she's… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759556133

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: August 17th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Margie Kelly Breaks the Dress Code

A timely and thought-provoking novel about one girl's fight against gender inequality at her middle school and the lessons about her own privilege she learns along the way.Margie Kelly's perfect skirt was dress coded on her very first day of middle school. Upset and embarrassed, Margie spends the whole day… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316461573

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: July 13th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Losers at the Center of the Galaxy

A tuba player without a tuba and his jellyfish-imitating sister cope with their father's disappearance in this hilarious and moving novel by the author of The Mortification of Fovea Munson. When Lenny Volpe, former quarterback of the worst professional football team in the nation, leaves his family and disappears, the Chicago… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759555426

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: March 16th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Hazel Bly and the Deep Blue Sea

For fans of Erin Entrada Kelly and Ali Benjamin comes a poignant yet hopeful novel about a girl navigating grief, trauma, and friendship, from Ashley Herring Blake, the award-winning author of Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World.Hazel Bly used to live in the perfect house with the perfect family in… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316535458

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: May 25th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Paradise on Fire

From award-winning and bestselling author Jewell Parker Rhodes comes a powerful coming-of-age survival tale exploring issues of race, class, and climate change Addy is haunted by the tragic fire that killed her parents, leaving her to be raised by her grandmother. Now, years later, Addy’s grandmother has enrolled her in a… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316493833

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 7th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Black Brother, Black Brother

From award-winning and bestselling author Jewell Parker Rhodes comes a powerful coming-of-age story about two brothers, one who presents as white, the other as black, and the complex ways in which they are forced to navigate the world, all while training for a fencing competition -- now in paperback!Framed. Bullied.… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316493796

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: March 30th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Borders

From two celebrated Indigenous creators comes a powerful graphic novel about a family caught between nations.Borders is a masterfully told story of a boy and his mother whose road trip from Alberta to Salt Lake City is thwarted at the border when they identify their citizenship as Blackfoot. Refusing to… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316593069

USD: $24.99

On Sale: September 7th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Just Pretend

Fans of Real Friends and Be Prepared will love this energetic, affecting graphic memoir, in which a young girl uses her active imagination to navigate middle school as well as the fallout from her parents' divorce. Tori has never lived in just one world.Since her parents' divorce, she's lived in both… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316538893

USD: $24.99 / CAD: $30.99

On Sale: May 18th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Firegirl

This poignant novel about a boy's friendship with a burn victim is perfect for fans of R. J. Palacio's Wonder From the moment Jessica arrives, life is never quite the same for Tom and his seventh-grade classmates. They learn that Jessica has been in a fire and was badly burned,… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316011709

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: June 1st 2007

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Someone Like Me

A remarkable true story from social justice advocate and national bestselling author Julissa Arce about her journey to belong in America while growing up undocumented in Texas. Born in the picturesque town of Taxco, Mexico, Julissa Arce was left behind for months at a time with her two sisters, a… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316481700

USD: $8.99 / CAD: $12.99

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Lilla the Accidental Witch

Magic is tough. Family is tougher. Boys are a complete mystery. Follow Lilla as she stumbles her way through each of them in Eleanor Crewes's uniquely illustrated debut middle-grade graphic novel.Thirteen-year-old Lilla feels she is a bit different. She's quiet and shy and sometimes feels uncomfortable in the company of… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316538848

USD: $24.99 / CAD: $30.99

On Sale: July 6th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Lisa of Willesden Lane

An inspiring true story about one girl's escape from the Holocaust to become a concert pianist against all odds, made popular by Mona Golabek's acclaimed theatrical performance and the beloved novel The Children of Willesden Lane -- now available in an early chapter book format.In pre-World War II Vienna, Lisa… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316463072

USD: $13.99 / CAD: $18.99

On Sale: January 12th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Ana on the Edge

For fans of George and Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World, a heartfelt coming of age story about a nonbinary character navigating a binary world.Twelve-year-old Ana-Marie Jin, the reigning US Juvenile figure skating champion, is not a frilly dress kind of kid. So, when Ana learns that next season's program… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316458610

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Loretta Little Looks Back

From a bestselling and award-winning husband and wife team comes an innovative, beautifully illustrated novel that delivers a front-row seat to the groundbreaking moments in history that led to African Americans earning the right to vote."Right here, I'm sharing the honest-to-goodness." -- Loretta"I'm gon' reach back, and tell how it… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316536776

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 29th 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Worry (Less) Book

Start worrying less and enjoying life with this book for people who worry or struggle with anxiety (so yeah -- everyone)! We all have a mixture of fun and not-so fun feelings. And everyone feels worried sometimes. But too much anxiety can get in the way. So this book is… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316495196

USD: $15.99 / CAD: $21.99

On Sale: September 1st 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Canyon's Edge

Hatchet meets Long Way Down in this heartfelt and gripping novel in verse about a young girl's struggle for survival after a climbing trip with her father goes terribly wrong. One year after a random shooting changed their family forever, Nora and her father are exploring a slot canyon deep… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316494670

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: September 14th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers