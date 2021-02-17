Victoria's excited for these titles!

Squad Goals

Camp is in session in this cheer-tastic middle-grade novel about making new friends, finding your place, and learning to embrace your inner Magic.Magic Olive Poindexter has big shoes to fill. Her mother was a professional cheerleader, her father is a retired NBA legend, her big sister is the new face… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316427142

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Shark Summer

“Shark Summer is bursting with vibrant, expressive art....The characters are distinct and relatable...It’s a lovely read!”—Molly Knox Ostertag, author of the Witch Boy seriesBlockbuster movies, secret histories, and evil sharks.After this summer, you'll never go in the water again.When a Hollywood film crew arrives on Martha's Vineyard with a mechanical… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316461443

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

On Sale: May 4th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Forever This Summer

The second book from critically acclaimed author Leslie C. Youngblood, about family, identity, and learning to stand up for what's right.Georgie has no idea what to expect when she, Mama, and Peaches are plopped down in the middle of small town USA--aka Bogalusa, Louisiana--where Mama grew up and Great Aunt… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759555204

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: July 6th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers