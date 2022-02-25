From celebrated Indigenous author Thomas King and award-winning Métis artist Natasha Donovan comes a powerful graphic novel about a family caught between nations. Borders is a masterfully told story of a boy and his mother whose road trip is thwarted at the border when they identify their citizenship as Blackfoot. Refusing… Read More
A teenage boy risks his life to tell the truth in this gripping graphic memoir by youth activist Muhammad Najem and CNN producer Nora Neus. Muhammad Najem was only eight years old when the war in Syria began. He was thirteen when his beloved Baba, his father, was killed in a…
Secret rooms, eerie curses, forgotten caves. Could you survive a week in the Underlook Hotel? Aspiring engineer Suzy Hess is invited to the famous Underlook Hotel, domain of the reclusive horror writer Jack Axworth, in the mountains above her hometown of Estes Park, Colorado. Suzy thinks she's there to tutor Jack's…
"Shark Summer is bursting with vibrant, expressive art....The characters are distinct and relatable...It's a lovely read!"—Molly Knox Ostertag, author of the Witch Boy series "Eloquently chronicled in Marcks's cinematic panels, friendships are formed and repaired, parental relationships articulated, and inner conflicts expressed and resolved. A winning production." --KirkusWhen a Hollywood film…
Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli launches a full-color graphic novel series about four funny friends that Dav Pilkey declares "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories"!Meet Baloney! He's the star of this book, along with his best buddies: empathetic Peanut the horse, sensible…
Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli presents the second Baloney and Friends book that Dav Pilkey declares "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories"!Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their way through more day-to-day adventures in the second book of this…
In the third book of this easy-to-read graphic novel series from an award-winning creator, four funny animal friends and their wacky adventures "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories" (Dav Pilkey).Baloney and friends are reaching for the stars—but not without some funny obstacles along the way!…
Anne of Green Gables with a twist: in this follow-up to Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy and The Secret Garden on 81st Street, this full-color graphic novel moves Anne Shirley to modern-day West Philadelphia, where where she finds new friends, new rivals, and a new family.When Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert decide to…
The Secret Garden with a twist: in this follow-up to Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, this full-color graphic novel moves Mary Lennox to a New York City brownstone, where she and her very first group of friends restore an abandoned rooftop garden...and her uncle's heart.Mary Lennox is a loner living…
Little Women with a twist: four sisters from a blended family experience the challenges and triumphs of life in NYC in this beautiful full-color graphic novel perfect for fans of Roller Girl and Smile.Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy are having a really tough year: with their father serving in the…
In Jason Platt's second Middle School Misadventures graphic novel, Newell's favorite hat gets taken away! With the help of his most talented friends, he concocts the perfect plan to get it back. Operation: Hat Heist is a go!Newell's favorite show of all time is The Captain! Newell is beyond excited…
In Jason Platt's debut graphic novel, Ferris Bueller meets Calvin and Hobbes in this hilarious and embarrassing middle school caper that asks the important questions--like how long can one kid vamp before he embarrasses himself in front of his whole school? Newell is always getting into trouble--whether it's showing up…
Newell's perfectly comfortable life is turned upside down when Mrs. Hendricks announces the upcoming school dance (Fart.) and he discovers his dad is dating his math teacher (Double Fart!), forcing Newell to embrace change and grow.At first, Newell is excited when Mrs. Hendricks announces a school dance! The seventh grade dance…
Fans of Real Friends and Be Prepared will love this energetic, affecting graphic memoir, in which a young girl uses her active imagination to navigate middle school as well as the fallout from her parents' divorce. Tori has never lived in just one world.Since her parents' divorce, she's lived in both…
A Kirkus's Best Middle Grade Books of 2021 PickFrom the author of The Deep & Dark Blue comes a tender graphic novel, perfect for our time, that gently explores themes of self-discovery, friendship, healing from tragedy, and hope for a better tomorrow.Struggling with anxiety after witnessing a harrowing instance of gun violence, Manuel Soto…
The bestselling author of Brief History of Everyday Objects explores the animals we love, the ones we make use of, and the ones that make use of us in this hilarious, informative mix of storytelling and factbook.Did you know that 32 pigeons have received medals for wartime valor? And a…
From #1 New York Times bestselling author Chris Colfer comes a graphic novel in the Land of Stories series featuring Goldilocks—as you've never seen her before!When we first meet her in The Land of Stories:The Wishing Spell, Goldilocks is a beautiful and tough-as-nails outlaw. Discover her origin story and more…
A Kirkus's Best Middle Grade Books of 2021 PickMagic is tough. Family is tougher. Boys are a complete mystery. Follow Lilla as she stumbles her way through each of them in Eleanor Crewes's uniquely illustrated debut middle-grade graphic novel. Thirteen-year-old Lilla feels she is a bit different. She's quiet and shy and sometimes…