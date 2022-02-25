James Patterson and award-winning author Ellen Banda-Aaku deliver an unforgettable story of a girl, an elephant, and their life-changing friendship. Clever, sensitive Jama likes elephants better than people. While her classmates gossip—especially about the new boy, Leku—twelve-year-old Jama takes refuge at the watering hole outside her village. There she befriends a… Read More
Two heavy-hitters in children's literature deliver a critically acclaimed, bestselling biographical novel of cultural icon Muhammad Ali. *"This utterly delightful story about Ali's childhood is a smash hit."-- School Library Journal (starred review)Before he was a household name, Cassius Clay was a kid with struggles like any other. Kwame Alexander…
The #1 bestselling kid detective is back! Mysteries, crime-solving, homeroom—all in a day's work for Ali Cross. Ali Cross has always looked up to his father, the famous detective Alex Cross. And after helping to solve two big cases, Ali knows he has what it takes to follow in his father's…
Junior, the first dog author to top the New York Times bestseller list, leads the canine heist of the century to fetch the ultimate treasure: DINOSAUR BONES! We're in luck, my person-pal, because we are going to see DINO-ROARS! Yes, we! Including me, Junior, everyone's favorite PUP. Not even the…
Aru Shah and the End of Time meets Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away in this mesmerizing portal fantasy that takes readers into the little-known world of Jinn.Nura longs for the simple pleasure of many things—to wear a beautiful red dupatta or to bite into a sweet gulab. But with her mom hard at work…
Debut author Amina Luqman-Dawson pens a lyrical, accessible historical middle-grade novel about two enslaved children's escape from a plantation and the many ways they find freedom.Under the cover of night, twelve-year-old Homer flees Southerland Plantation with his little sister Ada, unwillingly leaving their beloved mother behind. Much as he adores her…
Rafe feels like a caged lion at his summer job at the zoo—until a real lion desperately needs his help. Rafe Khatchadorian is days away from sweet, sweet summer freedom until bad grades threaten to land him in . . . SUMMER SCHOOL. It's impossible to fail out of a summer job,…
Alex Cross's son Ali is an accomplished mystery-solver and #1 bestseller. A crime at a concert near his school sparks his newest investigation, and it gets dangerous fast. Sometimes it's good to have a father in the detective business. ALEX CROSS is a genius detective. ALI CROSS is following in his father's footsteps. When Ali sees…
Finn McAllister was a normal middle school nerd—now he's a ghost with a big mystery to solve.One minute, Finn was biking home from school, and the next, he was run off the road by a maniac in a big van. Now, he's a ghost. He can do lots of fun things, like…