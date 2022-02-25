We're excited to share these new titles from Jimmy Patterson!

James Patterson and award-winning author Ellen Banda-Aaku deliver an unforgettable story of a girl, an elephant, and their life-changing friendship.  Clever, sensitive Jama likes elephants better than people. While her classmates gossip—especially about the new boy, Leku—twelve-year-old Jama takes refuge at the watering hole outside her village. There she befriends a… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316316927

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: July 25th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Two heavy-hitters in children's literature deliver a critically acclaimed, bestselling biographical novel of cultural icon Muhammad Ali.  *"This utterly delightful story about Ali's childhood is a smash hit."-- School Library Journal (starred review)Before he was a household name, Cassius Clay was a kid with struggles like any other. Kwame Alexander… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316498173

USD: $8.99 / CAD: $12.99

On Sale: May 3rd 2022

Little, Brown and Company

The #1 bestselling kid detective is back! Mysteries, crime-solving, homeroom—all in a day’s work for Ali Cross.  Ali Cross has always looked up to his father, the famous detective Alex Cross. And after helping to solve two big cases, Ali knows he has what it takes to follow in his father's… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316409919

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: June 27th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Junior, the first dog author to top the New York Times bestseller list, leads the canine heist of the century to fetch the ultimate treasure: DINOSAUR BONES! We’re in luck, my person-pal, because we are going to see DINO-ROARS! Yes, we! Including me, Junior, everyone’s favorite PUP. Not even the… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316334631

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $12.99

On Sale: April 11th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Aru Shah and the End of Time meets Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away in this mesmerizing portal fantasy that takes readers into the little-known world of Jinn.Nura longs for the simple pleasure of many things—to wear a beautiful red dupatta or to bite into a sweet gulab. But with her mom hard at work… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759557956

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: July 5th 2022

Little, Brown and Company

Debut author Amina Luqman-Dawson pens a lyrical, accessible historical middle-grade novel about two enslaved children’s escape from a plantation and the many ways they find freedom.Under the cover of night, twelve-year-old Homer flees Southerland Plantation with his little sister Ada, unwillingly leaving their beloved mother behind. Much as he adores her… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316056618

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: February 1st 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Rafe feels like a caged lion at his summer job at the zoo—until a real lion desperately needs his help. Rafe Khatchadorian is days away from sweet, sweet summer freedom until bad grades threaten to land him in . . . SUMMER SCHOOL. It’s impossible to fail out of a summer job,… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316430081

USD: $13.99 / CAD: $18.99

On Sale: January 24th 2022

Little, Brown and Company

Alex Cross’s son Ali is an accomplished mystery-solver and #1 bestseller. A crime at a concert near his school sparks his newest investigation, and it gets dangerous fast. Sometimes it’s good to have a father in the detective business. ALEX CROSS is a genius detective.  ALI CROSS is following in his father's footsteps.  When Ali sees… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316423779

USD: $8.99 / CAD: $12.99

On Sale: May 31st 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Finn McAllister was a normal middle school nerd—now he’s a ghost with a big mystery to solve.One minute, Finn was biking home from school, and the next, he was run off the road by a maniac in a big van. Now, he's a ghost. He can do lots of fun things, like… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316500678

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: September 27th 2022

Little, Brown and Company

