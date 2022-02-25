LBYR has the perfect summer reads

The Witch, The Sword, and the Cursed Knights

Perfect for fans of The School for Good and Evil and A Tale of Magic…, this Scout Life “Read It” pick and Amazon Best Book of the Month is a charming fantasy debut that puts a new spin on the legend of Camelot. Twelve-year-old Ellie can’t help that she’s a witch, the most hated member of… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759554580

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: February 8th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Alliana, Girl of Dragons

For fans of Shannon Hale and Gail Carson Levine, comes an enchanting fairy tale retelling of the Japanese Cinderella, set in the magical world of Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch.Once upon a time, Alliana believed in dreams and fairy tales as sweet as spun-sugar clouds. Alliana wished on shooting stars, sure… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316300353

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: August 2nd 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Save the People!

Stacy McAnulty, the bestselling author of The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl and the Our Universe series delivers an action-packed look at past extinction and current threats to humanity's survival -- with the ultimately reassuring message that humans probably have a few more millennia in us.Scientists estimate that 99% of all species that have ever existed… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759553941

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: May 10th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Elephant Girl

James Patterson and award-winning author Ellen Banda-Aaku deliver an unforgettable story of a girl, an elephant, and their life-changing friendship.  Clever, sensitive Jama likes elephants better than people. While her classmates gossip—especially about the new boy, Leku—twelve-year-old Jama takes refuge at the watering hole outside her village. There she befriends a… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316316927

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: July 25th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Duet

A musically gifted bird, a piano-playing boy, and a real-life mystery involving three artistic geniusesWelcome to the world of Mirabelle, a young goldfinch who loves to sing and dreams of becoming a musical star. She lives with her family in the backyard of a piano teacher, and she is quickly intrigued… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316311359

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: May 10th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Cookies & Milk

It's a summer of family, friendship, and fun fiascos in this semi-autobiographical novel that's as irresistible as a fresh-baked cookie. Eleven-year-old Ellis Johnson has the summertime blues. He dreamed of spending the summer of 1976 hanging out with friends, listening to music, and playing his harmonica. Instead, he'll be sleeping on… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759556775

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: May 17th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Nura and the Immortal Palace

Aru Shah and the End of Time meets Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away in this mesmerizing portal fantasy that takes readers into the little-known world of Jinn.Nura longs for the simple pleasure of many things—to wear a beautiful red dupatta or to bite into a sweet gulab. But with her mom hard at work… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759557956

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: July 5th 2022

Little, Brown and Company

Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the Worlds

From bestselling author Samira Ahmed comes a thrilling fantasy adventure intertwining Islamic legend and history, perfect for fans of Aru Shah and the Land of Stories -- now in paperback! On the day of a rare super blue blood moon eclipse, twelve-year-old Amira and her little brother, Hamza, can’t stop their bickering while attending… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316540483

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: August 30th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Eva Evergreen

Love Like Sky

Simon B. Rhymin’