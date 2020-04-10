Thursday, April 23, 2020
Graphic Novel Video Premiere
In Jason Platt's second Middle School Misadventures graphic novel, Newell's favorite hat gets taken away! With the help of his most talented friends, he concocts the perfect plan to get it back. Operation: Hat Heist is a go!Newell's favorite show of all time is The Captain! Newell is beyond excited…
In the sixth CatStronauts graphic novel, the elite team gets invited to test the first-ever space hotel! With a highly sophisticated Artificial Intelligence running the hotel and attending to the CatStronauts' every need, what could possibly go wrong?Darby Fuzzelton, the world's richest cat, is determined to open the first-ever space…