Tuesday, April 21, 2020 

Picture Book Focus

Watch Minh Lê and Dan Santat discuss their latest fantastical collaboration, Lift, with educator host Jillian Heise. 

Meet the Author

Minh Lê is a national early childhood policy expert, author of The Perfect Seat (illustrated by Gus Gordon), Drawn Together (illustrated by Dan Santat and winner of the APALA Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature), and Let Me Finish! (illustrated by Isabel Roxas), and has written for the New York Times, the Horn Book, and the Huffington Post. He went to Dartmouth College and has a master’s in education from Harvard University. Visit Minh online at minhlebooks.com.

Meet the Illustrator

Dan Santat is the Caldecott Medal-winning and New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary FriendAre We There Yet?, and After the Fall as well as the illustrator of many other picture books, including Crankenstein by Samantha Berger. Dan lives in Southern California with his wife, two kids, and various pets.

When Iris's elevator button-pushing is disrupted by a new member of the family, she's pretty put out. That is, until the sudden appearance of a mysterious new button opens up entire realms of possibility, places where she can escape and explore on her own. But when it becomes a question…

A Q&A with Minh Lê and Dan Santat

LB School: What was it like working together on a second book?

Minh Lê: It was so much fun. My approach when working with an artist of Dan's caliber is to provide just enough story to start the book... and then get out of the way. It's total magic to toss a manuscript Dan's way and then see what amazing things he comes up with.

Dan Santat: When I got the script for Lift, it immediately felt like the type of story that I wish I had written. Sometimes there are some ideas that seem so obviously brilliant that you sort of ask yourself why you hadn't thought of it first. To me, that's the sign of a really good idea. Minh has a very good way about his writing where he writes for the artist. He knows when to say things in the manuscript and he knows when the story is better told with illustrations and he's very economical with his words so that when paired with images they work perfectly in synchronicity. After having completed two books together I think it's safe for me to say that I've found my book making soul mate if there were such a thing.

 

