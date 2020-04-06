Intro + Graphics
#LBYREdNight Author and Illustrator Hosts
@areynoldsbooks, Aaron Reynolds, author of The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter
@AmeDyckman, Ame Dyckman, Author of That's Life
@ImaginaryAni, Ani Castillo, author and illustrator of Ping
@brandycolbert, Brandy Colbert, author of The Only Black Girls in Town
@BridgetFarr, Bridget Farr, author of Pavi Sharma's Guide to Going Home
@thebrockart, Drew Brockington, author and illustrator of the CatStronauts series and Hangry
@Dusti_Bowling, Dusti Bowling, author of The Canyon's Edge
@shaunaholyoak, Shauna Holyoak, author of Kazu Jones and The Comic Book Criminal
@jewell_p_rhodes, Jewell Parker Rhodes, author of Black Brother, Black Brother
@bottomshelfbks, Minh Lê, author of Lift
@ShandaMcCloskey, Shanda McCloskey, illustrator of Fire Truck vs Dragon, and author and illustrator of T-Bone the Drone
@SolterK, Sonja K. Solter, author of When You Know What I Know
@zettaelliott, Zetta Elliott, author of Say Her Name