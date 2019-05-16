Little, Brown Books for Young Readers invites you to participate in our #LBYRPrideChat to celebrate Reading with Pride during Pride Month on June 4 at 8 pm EST.
June was chosen for LGBTQ+ Pride Month to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June in 1969. That means that 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. We’ve come a long way since then, but there is still work to be done.
Please join us as we celebrate authors, illustrators, and books that make a difference every day by lifting the voices of the LGBTQ+ community.
#LBYRPrideChat Author and Illustrator Hosts
@airliebird Airlie Anderson, author and illustrator of Neither
@ashleyhblake Ashley Herring Blake, 2019 Stonewall Book Award Honoree author of Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World and The Mighty Heart of Sunny St. James
@ErinOnFridays Erin Gough, author of Amelia Westlake was Never Here
@ndgoarts Bre Indigo, illustrator of Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy
@toddparr Todd Parr, author and illustrator of more than 50 picture books, including Be Who You Are and The Kindness Book
@LevACRosen L.C. Rosen, author of Jack of Hearts (and other parts)
#LBYRPrideChat Educator, Librarian, and Advocate Hosts
@BayardoZinnia Zinnia Bayardo, Teacher-Librarian, Stevens HS, San Antonio, TX
@r_bittner Dr. Rob Bittner, Postdoctoral Research Fellow (@UBCiSchool); 2019 Walden Committee (@ALANorg); Booklist Reviewer; 2020 Children's Literature Legacy Award (@wearealsc); he/him, CANADA
@micgreen Michele Green, K-12 Library Media Technology Specialist, Wisconsin
@Libraries4Me Rebecca Greer, YA Librarian for Hillsborough County Public Library, Tampa, FL
@isabeljmorales Isabel Morales. LAUSD /USC adjunct prof
@Thetututeacher Vera, The Tutu Teacher, Brooklyn, NY
#LBYRPrideChat Members of the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Round Table of ALA (GLBTRT) Hosts
@PickleKittenCo Regina DeMauro, Teen Services Librarian at Tompkins County Public Library in Ithaca, NY
@UnheardMelodies Kaitlin Frick, New York Public Library, New York, NY
@biblioprincess Melaine Huyck-Aufdermaur, Librarian at Castilleja School, Palo Alto CA
@CuriouslyJake Jake Kohlmeyer, School Engagement Librarian of Practive, Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, Evansville, IN
@AASDLibrarian Amanda Lee, Ed. S., Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, Clarkston, GA
@BecomingDrLoise Jenna Nemec-Loise, MLIS, Head Librarian, North Shore Country Day School, Chicago, IL
@chickflick1979 Gabi Toth, Technology Librarian. 2017 Stonewall Youth Committee member, 2019 Stonewall Lit member
@AllysBookshelf Allison Wysong, Children’s Librarian, Tacony Library, Free Library Philadelphia, PA
#LBYRPrideChat Little, Brown Books for Young Readers Editor Hosts
@hallietibbetts Hallie Tibbetts, Editorial Assistant at Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
@LisaYoskowitz Lisa Yoskowitz, Editorial Director at Little, Brown Books for Young Readers