Niki Smith
Niki Smith is the author/illustrator of The Deep & Dark Blue and is a cartoonist based out of Munich. She is a Lambda Literary Award nominated author for Crossplay, has been digitally published by DC Comics and The Nib, and has contributed to the Lambda Literary Award-winning Beyond anthology.
Greg Pizzoli
Greg Pizzoli is the creator of the Baloney & Friends series as well as a three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient for The Watermelon Seed (Medal winner), The Book Hog (Honor book), and Good Night Owl (Honor book). He is also the author-illustrator of This Story Is for You, The 12 Days of Christmas, Templeton Gets His Wish, and Number One Sam. His nonfiction for children includes the New York Times Best Illustrated Book The Impossible True Story of Tricky Vic: The Man Who Sold the Eiffel Tower, and he has also illustrated picture books written by authors such as Mac Barnett, Kelly DiPucchio, Jennifer Adams, and Margaret Wise Brown. He lives in Philadelphia.
Natasha Donovan
Whit Taylor
Whit Taylor is an Ignatz Award-winning cartoonist, editor, and writer from New Jersey. She has authored many comics, including the graphic novel Ghost Stories, and is a regular contributor to the Nib.

Kazimir Lee is an animator, cartoonist, and illustrator, who has lived for almost equal amounts of time in Malaysia, the UK, and the US, now residing in Brooklyn, New York.

The Center for Cartoon Studies (CCS), America's premier cartooning school, was founded in 2005 and is located in downtown White River Junction, Vermont. Visit http://www.cartoonstudies.org.
Mark Tatulli
Mark Tatulli is the creator of the syndicated comic strip Lio, the graphic novel memoir Short & Skinny, and he has worked as an animator and television producer, for which he has won three Emmy awards. He has also written the Desmond Pucket series of middle grade novels. He lives in Washington Township, New Jersey.
Molly Brooks
Molly Brooks wrote and illustrated the Sanity & Tallulah series, and is the illustrator of Flying Machines: How the Wright Brothers Soared by Alison Wilgus, as well as many short comics. Her work has appeared in the Guardian, the Boston Globe, the Nashville Scene, BUST Magazine, ESPN social, Sports Illustrated online, and others. Molly lives and works in Brooklyn, where she spends her spare time watching vintage buddy-cop shows and documenting her cats.
