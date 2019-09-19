Lost in Space is an exciting and suspenseful science fiction adventure, filled with both wonder and danger, but at its core it tells the universal story of a family coming together to survive. Netflix's new original series is a dramatic modern update of Irwin Allen's iconic 1960's Sci-Fi series. 30 years in the future, en route to a distant colony, the Robinson family must rely on their training and find a way to work together.
On this strange new world they encounter a hostile environment and an enigmatic alien robot. In order to survive, the Robinson family must rely on their training and find a way to work together. Against all odds, the Robinson's love for one another will prove to be the key to their survival. They'll discover that no matter how lost they are, their family is their home.