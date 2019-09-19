Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lost in Space: Infinity's Edge

The second thrilling, original novel based on Netflix's smash hit Lost in Space! This all-new story focuses on twelve-year-old Will Robinson and his closest friend and greatest protector--a mysterious Robot with a dangerous past.The Robinsons--Will, his two teenage sisters, and their parents--are members of a colonist group who had been…

Lost in Space: Return to Yesterday

A thrilling, original novel based on Netflix's smash hit Lost in Space! This all-new story focuses on 11-year-old Will Robinson and his closest friend and greatest protector--a mysterious Robot with a dangerous past. Thirty years in the future, Earth has become increasingly more uninhabitable, and a group of colonists--including Will,…

Lost in Space: Return to Yesterday

Meet The Author: Kevin Emerson

Kevin Emerson is the author of twenty middle-grade and YA novels including Last Day on Mars (the first in the Chronicle of the Dark Star trilogy), and Any Second. His previous titles include the Atlanteans series, the Oliver Nocturne series, and the Exile series. Kevin is a former K-8 science teacher and sings and plays drums in various Seattle bands. He has won a spelling bee, lost a beauty pageant, and once appeared in a Swedish TV commercial.

About the Show

Lost in Space is an exciting and suspenseful science fiction adventure, filled with both wonder and danger, but at its core it tells the universal story of a family coming together to survive. Netflix's new original series is a dramatic modern update of Irwin Allen's iconic 1960's Sci-Fi series. 30 years in the future, en route to a distant colony, the Robinson family must rely on their training and find a way to work together.

 

On this strange new world they encounter a hostile environment and an enigmatic alien robot. In order to survive, the Robinson family must rely on their training and find a way to work together. Against all odds, the Robinson's love for one another will prove to be the key to their survival. They'll discover that no matter how lost they are, their family is their home.

