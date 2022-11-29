A modern classic, this whimsical story has been celebrating the beauty of African-American hair for 20 years!



In this imaginative, evocative story, a girl named Keyana discovers the beauty and magic of her special hair, encouraging black children to be proud of their heritage and enhancing self-confidence.





I Love My Hair! has been a staple in African-American picture books for 20 years, and now has a fresh, updated cover that shines on the shelves!