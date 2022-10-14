Patrice Karst is the bestselling author of The Invisible String, The Invisible Leash, The Invisible Web, You Are Never Alone: An Invisible String Lullaby, and co-author of The Invisible String Workbook. She has also written The Smile That Went Around the World. Patrice is passionate about spreading her message of love across the planet. Born in London, England, she now lives in Southern California, and is the mother of one grown son. She invites you to visit her online at patricekarst.com.

Joanne Lew-Vriethoff is the acclaimed illustrator of many children's books, including the new edition of The Invisible String, The Invisible Leash, The Invisible Web, You Are Never Alone: An Invisible String Lullaby, and the Invisible String Workbook, as well as Stacy McAnulty's Beautiful and Brave. Born in Malaysia, she grew up in Los Angeles, studied at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, and now lives in Amsterdam. Her website is joannelewvriethoff.com.