Dan Santat
Dan Santat is the Caldecott Medal-winning and New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend, Are We There Yet?, and After the Fall as well as the illustrator of many other picture books, including Crankenstein by Samantha Berger. Dan lives in Southern California with his wife, two kids, and various pets.
Joe Cepeda
Joe Cepeda is an award-winning illustrator of more than thirty-five books for children. He has illustrated books written by numerous notable authors including Gary Soto, Pam Muñoz Ryan, Arnold Adoff, Monica Brown, Julius Lester, and Toni Morrison. Joe is the author-illustrator of The Swing, and several early readers from the I Like to Read Series including Up, I Dig, I See, and I Hop. He received his BFA in Illustration from California State University, Long Beach and is the president of the Society of Illustrators of Los Angeles. Joe lives in Southern California and invites you to visit him at http://www.joecepeda.com.
Marcie Colleen
Marcie Colleen is the author of numerous books for children, among them Love, Triangle; Penguinaut!; The Bear’s Garden; and the Super Happy Party Bears chapter book series. A Brooklynite at heart, she now lives in San Diego, California. Marcie invites you to visit her online at thisismarciecolleen.com.
Aaron Becker is the creator of the Caldecott Honor Book Journey and two follow-up books in the trilogy: Quest and Return. He is also the creator of A Stone for Sascha and the board books You Are Light and My Favorite Color. Aaron lives with his family in Amherst, Massachusetts. Short films of his process, as well as prints of his artwork, can by found at storybreathing.com.
Patrice Karst
Patrice Karst is the bestselling author of The Invisible String, The Invisible Leash, The Invisible Web, You Are Never Alone: An Invisible String Lullaby, and co-author of The Invisible String Workbook. She has also written The Smile That Went Around the World. Patrice is passionate about spreading her message of love across the planet. Born in London, England, she now lives in Southern California, and is the mother of one grown son. She invites you to visit her online at patricekarst.com.
Joanne Lew-Vriethoff is the acclaimed illustrator of many children's books, including the new edition of The Invisible String, The Invisible Leash, The Invisible Web, You Are Never Alone: An Invisible String Lullaby, and the Invisible String Workbook, as well as Stacy McAnulty's Beautiful and Brave. Born in Malaysia, she grew up in Los Angeles, studied at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, and now lives in Amsterdam. Her website is joannelewvriethoff.com.
Jennifer Torres
Jennifer Torres is the author of Stef Soto, Taco Queen; Flor and Miranda Steal the Show; The Fresh New Face of Griselda; and other books for young readers. She writes stories about home, friendship, and unexpected courage inspired by her Mexican American heritage. Jennifer started her career as a newspaper reporter, and even though she writes fiction now, she hopes her stories still have some truth in them. She lives with her family in Southern California.
Sara Palacios is the illustrator of How to Code a Sandcastle, A Way with Wild Things, and the recipient of a Pura Belpré Award Honor for illustration for Marisol McDonald Doesn’t Match / Marisol McDonald no combina. Sara graduated with a degree in graphic design and went on to earn BFA and MFA degrees in illustration from the Academy of Art in San Francisco. A native of Mexico, Sara now lives in San Francisco.