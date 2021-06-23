on sale 6/29/2021

Parks and Recreation:

Leslie for Class President!

by Robb Pearlman

Illustrated by Melanie Demmer

Filled with fan-favorite characters and hilarious references to the acclaimed TV show, this storybook is an age-appropriate way for fans of Parks and Recreation to share their love with the whole family!

 

Leslie Knope is running for class president! She campaigns all around Pawnee Elementary with her friends, Ann and Ben. In order to win over voters, though, Leslie starts to make some big promises . . . ones she’s not sure she can keep. Will Leslie be able to keep her word and become the best president Pawnee Elementary has ever seen?

 

Filled with colorful, detailed illustrations and brimming with Easter eggs and nods to iconic moments from the show, this hilarious reimagining features a pint-sized cast. The story will introduce Parks and Recreation to a whole new generation and will teach them the importance of staying true to yourself. And waffles.





					

				


							


					

	



		

					

			


	

					

				pre-order			

		
		

							
					

						
								AMAZON						
					

				
							
					

						
								BARNES & NOBLE						
					

				
							
					

						
								BOOKS-A-MILLION						
					

				
							
					

						
								INDIEBOUND						
					

				
							
					

						
								BOOKSHOP						
					

				
							
					

						
								POWELL’S						
					

				
							
					

						
								TARGET						
					

				
							
					

						
								WALMART						
					

				
					

	



		

					

			


	

					
Meet the Class!

				
	




	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
		

					

			

	

		

			What's Inside		

		

			

				


 




 



			

		

		
			
				Read More			
			
				Read Less			
		
	



		

					

			


	

		

			In the News