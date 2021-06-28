Read all three Crankenstein books!

 

Fall in love with our favorite cranky monster in these adorable, laugh-out-loud picture books written by Samantha Berger and illustrated by Dan Santat.

 

 

 

CRANKENSTEIN

 

BEWARE OF CRANKENSTEIN! He’s a little monster of crankiness that no one can destroy! MEHHRRRR!!! He may look like any ordinary boy, but when faced with a rainy day, a melting popsicle, or an early bedtime, one little boy transforms into a mumbling, grumbling Crankenstein. When Crankenstein meets his match in a fellow Crankenstein, the results could be catastrophic–or they could be just what he needs to brighten his day! This hilarious and relatable tale of grumpiness gone awry will turn toddler tantrums to giggles in no time.

 

 

 

A CRANKENSTEIN VALENTINE

 

Cheesy cards, allergy-inducing bouquets, and heart-shaped everything? YECHHHH! It’s enough to turn anyone into a monster! An ordinary kid becomes Crankenstein on the most lovey-dovey, yuckiest day of the year: Valentine’s Day. Can Crankenstein find a way to turn his sour day sweet? Can a monster find a little love in his heart?

 

 

 

TRICK OR TREAT, CRANKENSTEIN

 

This year, Crankenstein's favorite day of all—Halloween—has gone rotten! Creepy-cool costumes, super-scary jack-o'-lanterns, and loads of candy have been RUINED by costume disasters, pumpkin-carving nightmares, and a terribly untimely toothache! MEHHRRRR!!! Can Halloween be saved, or will today turn into the crankiest Halloween in history?

 

Meet The Author: Samantha Berger

Samantha Berger has written picture books including What If…, Crankenstein and A Crankenstein Valentine, Witch Spa, Snoozefest, Santa’s Reindeer Games, and Martha Doesn’t Say Sorry, which won a Parent’s Choice Award Honor. When she isn’t writing, she’s doing voice-overs, traveling the world, and helping rescue dogs. Samantha splits her time between New York City and California.

Discover More

Meet The Author: Dan Santat

Dan Santat is the Caldecott Medal-winning and New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend, Are We There Yet?, and After the Fall as well as the illustrator of many other picture books, including Crankenstein by Samantha Berger. Dan lives in Southern California with his wife, two kids, and various pets.

Discover More