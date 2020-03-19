Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bluebonnet
Ghost Boys
A heartbreaking and powerful story about a black boy killed by a police officer, drawing connections through history, from award-winning author Jewell Parker Rhodes.An instant…
The Magic Misfits
A New York Times bestseller and USA Today bestselling book! From award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris comes the magical first book in a new series…
No More Poems!
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Rhett Miller teams up with Caldecott Medalist and bestselling artist Dan Santat in a riotous collection of irreverent poems for modern families. In…
Captain Superlative
"Have no fear, citizens! Captain Superlative is here to make all troubles disappear!"Red mask, blue wig, silver swimsuit, rubber gloves, torn tights, high top sneakers…
2x2
What If...
Creativity, the power of imagination, and the importance of self-expression are celebrated in this inspiring picture book written and illustrated by real-life best friends.This girl…
Dandy
From popular author Ame Dyckman and rising star Charles Santoso comes the laugh-out-loud story of a father desperate to destroy the dandelion marring his perfectly…
Saturday
In this warm and tender story by the Caldecott Honor-winning creator of Thank You, Omu!, join a mother and daughter on an up-and-down journey that…
Bear Came Along
A Caldecott Honor Book! A cheerful and action-packed adventure about the importance of friendship and community from a successful author and illustrator duo!Once there was…
Underwear!
Bare bear! Stop right there! Underwear!Under where?So begins the dialogue between a tired bear dad and a rambunctious bear cub who would rather play with…
Watch Out for Wolf!
A perfect read-aloud twist on a favorite tale, from Anica Mrose Rissi and Charles Santoso.There's so much for these little piggies to do before their…
Little Maverick
Hangry
Drew Brockington, creator of the CatStronauts series, makes his picture book debut with a send-up of Godzilla movies that also tackles a relatable toddler topic:…
Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel
Little Women with a twist: four sisters from a blended family experience the challenges and triumphs of life in NYC in this beautiful full-color graphic…
Middle School Misadventures
In Jason Platt's debut graphic novel, Ferris Bueller meets Calvin and Hobbes in this hilarious and embarrassing middle school caper that asks the important questions--like…
Short & Skinny
New from syndicated comic strip artist Mark Tatulli comes a full-color middle grade graphic novel that centers on Mark's own experience in the summer after…
Drawn Together
The recipient of six starred reviews and the APALA Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature!Named a Best Book of 2018 by the Wall Street Journal, NPR,…
Sanity & Tallulah
Sanity Jones and Tallulah Vega are best friends on Wilnick, the dilapidated space station they call home at the end of the galaxy. So naturally,…
Lone Star
Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World
A Stonewall Children's & Young Adult Honor Book! In the wake of a destructive tornado, one girl develops feelings for another in this stunning, tender…
Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow
An instant New York Times bestseller!"A Harry Potter-esque adventure." --Time MagazineA breathtaking, enchanting new series by debut author Jessica Townsend, about a cursed girl who…
The Mighty Heart of Sunny St. James
Twelve-year-old Sunny St. James navigates heart surgery, reconnecting with her lost mother, first kisses, and emerging feelings for another girl in this stunning, heartfelt novel.When…
The Lovely and the Lost
Kira Bennett's earliest memories are of living alone and wild in the woods. She has no idea how long she was on her own or…
Maverick
Tayshas
The Astonishing Color of After
"Emily X.R. Pan's brilliantly crafted, harrowing first novel portrays the vast spectrum of love and grief with heart-wrenching beauty and candor. This is a very…
Bang
"Fans of 13 Reasons Why will find a lot to like in Lyga's latest." --Entertainment WeeklyThis is Where it Ends, Hate List, and Forgive Me,…
Invictus
A heart-stopping adventure defying time and space that New York Times bestselling author Marie Lu calls "an incredibly intricate, brilliantly paced, masterfully written journey." Time…
The Unlikelies
The Breakfast Club meets The Disreputable History of Frankie Landau-Banks in this utterly captivating story of five teens who decide to choose kindness. Rising high…
Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel
** INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER **USA TODAY BESTSELLERWSJ BESTSELLERINDIE BOUND BESTSELLER From the show's creators comes the groundbreaking novel inspired by the hit Broadway…
Internment
An instant New York Times bestseller! "Internment sets itself apart...terrifying, thrilling and urgent."--Entertainment WeeklyRebellions are built on hope.Set in a horrifying near-future United States, seventeen-year-old…
Texas Topaz
Becoming Kareem
A NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER! The first memoir for young readers by sports legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.At one time, Lew Alcindor was just another kid from…
Crash
The incredible true story of how Americans from all walks of life weathered one of the most turbulent periods in our nation's history--the Great Depression--and…
Dream Big Dreams
From former Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza comes a book for young readers that highlights Barack Obama's historic presidency and the qualities and…
Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History
A NEW YORK TIMES INSTANT BESTSELLER!A USA TODAY BESTSELLER!This beautifully illustrated New York Times bestseller introduces readers of all ages to 40 women who changed…