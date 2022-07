“Do you believe in magic? I do. I believe in real-life magic in the form of books. When I was young, I’d hide away in the stacks of my school library and dream, dream, dream. Books were always a safe haven and I always loved stories where it felt like I was going on an enchanted adventure, because they gave me a much-needed escape. Now that I’m (a lot) older, I hide away with my computer and write stories—with characters like Alliana, who can talk to dragons, or Eva, who only has a pinch of magic, but is trying to pass her witch’s test—that I hope will find those readers like me, who want to believe that magic is real and dreams can come true.”

— Julie Abe, author of Alliana, Girl of Dragons and the Eva Evergreen duology