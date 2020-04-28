Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
These titles can help broach tough topics and navigate difficult conversations
A sensitive, harrowing, and ultimately hopeful novel in verse about one girl's journey in the aftermath of abuse. One day after school, on the couch in the basement, Tori's uncle did something bad. Afterward, Tori tells her mom. Even though telling was a brave thing to do, her mom still…
Told in dual narrative, This Is My Brain in Love is a stunning YA contemporary romance, exploring mental health, race and, ultimately, self-acceptance, for fans of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter and Emergency Contact. Jocelyn Wu has just three wishes for her junior year: To make it through…
A wildly witty and deeply profound chronicle of teenage anxiety and yearning, perfect for fans of Jesse Andrews and Robyn Schneider.It's senior year, and Chamomile Myles has whiplash from traveling between her two universes: school (the relentless countdown to prom, torturous college applications, and the mindless march toward an uncertain…
From award-winning and bestselling author, Jewell Parker Rhodes comes a powerful coming-of-age story about two brothers, one who presents as white, the other as black, and the complex ways in which they are forced to navigate the world, all while training for a fencing competition. Framed. Bullied. Disliked. But I…
Perfect for fans of Gary D. Schmidt comes the companion to the modern classic Firegirl from acclaimed writer Tony Abbott -- now in paperback! Life hasn't been great for Jeff Hicks. After years at his beloved St. Catherine's, he's forced to spend eighth grade in the public middle school, which…
New York Times Bestseller"Engaging." --Publishers Weekly, starred reviewMaster storyteller Walter Mosley deftly mixes speculative and historical fiction in this daring New York Times bestselling novel, reminiscent of Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad.47 is a young slave boy living under the watchful eye of a brutal slave master. His life seems…
A poignant novel about a boy's friendship with a burn victim is perfect for fans of R. J. Palacio's Wonder.From the moment Jessica arrives, life is never quite the same for Tom and his seventh-grade classmates. Jessica was badly burned in a fire, and will be attending St. Catherine's while…
The #1 New York Times bestseller and a USAToday bestseller! A timely, crucial, and empowering exploration of racism--and antiracism--in AmericaThis is NOT a history book.This is a book about the here and now. A book to help us better understand why we are where we are.A book about race. The…
From the author of the acclaimed Jack of Hearts (and other parts) comes a sweet and sharp screwball comedy that critiques the culture of toxic masculinity within the queer community.Sixteen-year-old Randy Kapplehoff loves spending the summer at Camp Outland, a camp for queer teens. It's where he met his best…
The Line Tender meets The Secret Horses of Briar Hill in this hopeful, heartfelt story about one girl's search for legendary horses and her quest to piece her family back together. Twelve-year-old Claire Barton doesn't like the "flutter feeling" that fills her chest when she worries about the future, but…
Hatchet meets Long Way Down in this heartfelt and gripping novel in verse about a young girl's struggle for survival after a climbing trip with her father goes terribly wrong. One year after a random shooting changed their family forever, Nora and her father are exploring a slot canyon deep…
For fans of George and Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World, a heartfelt story about a nonbinary character navigating a binary world.Twelve-year-old Ana-Marie Jin, the reigning US Juvenile figure skating champion, is not a frilly dress kind of kid. So, when Ana learns that next season's program will be princess…
"Emily X.R. Pan's brilliantly crafted, harrowing first novel portrays the vast spectrum of love and grief with heart-wrenching beauty and candor. This is a very special book."--John Green, bestselling author of The Fault in Our Stars and Turtles All the Way Down A stunning, heartbreaking debut novel about grief, love,…
From award-winning author Jewell Parker Rhodes comes a powerful novel set fifteen years after the 9/11 attacks. When her fifth-grade teacher hints that a series of lessons about home and community will culminate with one big answer about two tall towers once visible outside their classroom window, Dèja can't help…
A Stonewall Children's & Young Adult Honor Book! In the wake of a destructive tornado, one girl develops feelings for another in this stunning, tender novel about emerging identity, perfect for fans of The Thing About Jellyfish.When a tornado rips through town, twelve-year-old Ivy Aberdeen's house is destroyed and her…
An entertaining picture book that teaches the importance of asking for permission first as a young girl attempts to escape the curious hands that want to touch her hair. It seems that wherever Aria goes, someone wants to touch her hair. In the street, strangers reach for her fluffy curls;…
The incredible true story of how Americans from all walks of life weathered one of the most turbulent periods in our nation's history--the Great Depression--and emerged triumphant.Crash tells the story of the Great Depression, from the sweeping fallout of the market collapse to the more personal stories of those caught…
A remarkable true story from social justice advocate and national bestselling author Julissa Arce about her journey to belong in America while growing up undocumented in Texas.Born in the picturesque town of Taxco, Mexico, Julissa Arce was left behind for months at a time with her two sisters, a nanny,…
"A stirring and timely book." --New York Times Book Review After her father was murdered, María escaped in the middle of the night with her mother.Zaynab was out of school for two years as she fled war before landing in America. Her sister, Sabreen, survived a harrowing journey to Italy.Ajida…
A 2019 New York Times Best Illustrated Children's Book For fans of Ed Young and Peter Sis, this breathtaking picture book, from LBYR's first Emerging Artist Award Winner, Jin Xiaojing, is the perfect read for anyone who has lost a loved one. A young girl has never met her grandpa.…
An instant New York Times bestseller! "Internment sets itself apart...terrifying, thrilling and urgent."--Entertainment WeeklyRebellions are built on hope.Set in a horrifying near-future United States, seventeen-year-old Layla Amin and her parents are forced into an internment camp for Muslim American citizens.With the help of newly made friends also trapped within the…