Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Read the Brave Wilderness series

The King of Sting

The King of Sting

Buy the Book

Read More

Wildlife expert and Emmy Award-winning Coyote Peterson brings his 12.5 million YouTube subscribers and legions of kid fans a full-color exploration of his "Sting Zone" adventure series, featuring shots from the episodes and culminating in his thrilling encounter with the "King of Sting"--the Executioner Wasp. Coyote Peterson, YouTube star, animal…

Epic Encounters in the Animal Kingdom (Brave Adventures Vol. 2)

Epic Encounters in the Animal Kingdom (Brave Adventures Vol. 2)

Buy the Book

Read More

Wildlife expert and YouTube phenomenon, Coyote Peterson, is back with the sequel to the bestselling Brave Adventures: Wild Animals in a Wild World. Once again, Coyote and his crew voyage to new environments and encounter an even more eclectic ensemble of the planets' animals. From a slimy octopus to elusive…

Wildlife Adventure

Wildlife Adventure

Buy the Book

Read More

Wildlife Adventure! is no ordinary guidebook! Venture around the world with Coyote Peterson to learn about animals and their habitats in this interactive field guide packed with animal facts, write-in activities, stickers, and more!In this official non-fiction adventure guide, Coyote Peterson will teach fans how to discover the animals in…

The Beast of Bites

The Beast of Bites

Buy the Book

Read More

Animal Planet star and Emmy Award-winning host of YouTube's Brave Wilderness Coyote Peterson is back, and this time he's being BITTEN by some of Earth's wildest beasts in this full-color adventure, perfect for fans of The King of Sting and all animal enthusiasts.In The Beast of Bites, Coyote chronicles his…

Meet The Author: Coyote Peterson

Emmy Award-winning host of YouTube’s Brave Wilderness and star of the new Animal Planet series Brave the Wild, Coyote Peterson has spent his life getting up close with animals to uncover the true stories behind some of our planet’s most misunderstood creatures. His passion for wildlife is driven by a desire to educate the world about animals and to foster a future that conserves environments and their species. His love for writing always finds him honing the craft of telling another great adventure that he can share with audiences of all ages, especially those that love animals!

Discover More

Brave Wilderness