Meet The Author: Coyote Peterson

Emmy Award-winning host of YouTube’s Brave Wilderness and star of the new Animal Planet series Brave the Wild, Coyote Peterson has spent his life getting up close with animals to uncover the true stories behind some of our planet’s most misunderstood creatures. His passion for wildlife is driven by a desire to educate the world about animals and to foster a future that conserves environments and their species. His love for writing always finds him honing the craft of telling another great adventure that he can share with audiences of all ages, especially those that love animals!