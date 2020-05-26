Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Read the Brave Wilderness series
Wildlife expert and Emmy Award-winning Coyote Peterson brings his 12.5 million YouTube subscribers and legions of kid fans a full-color exploration of his "Sting Zone" adventure series, featuring shots from the episodes and culminating in his thrilling encounter with the "King of Sting"--the Executioner Wasp. Coyote Peterson, YouTube star, animal…
Wildlife expert and YouTube phenomenon, Coyote Peterson, is back with the sequel to the bestselling Brave Adventures: Wild Animals in a Wild World. Once again, Coyote and his crew voyage to new environments and encounter an even more eclectic ensemble of the planets' animals. From a slimy octopus to elusive…
Wildlife Adventure! is no ordinary guidebook! Venture around the world with Coyote Peterson to learn about animals and their habitats in this interactive field guide packed with animal facts, write-in activities, stickers, and more!In this official non-fiction adventure guide, Coyote Peterson will teach fans how to discover the animals in…
Animal Planet star and Emmy Award-winning host of YouTube's Brave Wilderness Coyote Peterson is back, and this time he's being BITTEN by some of Earth's wildest beasts in this full-color adventure, perfect for fans of The King of Sting and all animal enthusiasts.In The Beast of Bites, Coyote chronicles his…