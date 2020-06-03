A feud.
A friendship.
Two girls forever changed.
On the orders of the Lord Protector Cromwell, Robyn
Goodfellowe and her father come to Kilkenny, Ireland, to
wipe out the last of the wolves, deemed dangerous beasts,
that live in the neighboring forest. Robyn, unable to hunt
with her father and sick of being confined within the city
walls, decides to sneak out, only to get caught.
She’s saved by Mebh, a wild girl who lives among
the wolves. Mebh and her mother are leading the pack
somewhere far away from Kilkenny and the “townies” who
threaten them. Mebh introduces Robyn to her way of life,
and the two quickly bond over the freedoms of the forest.
Robyn soon discovers Wolfwalkers, people who can
communicate with and turn into wolves. After learning that
they aren’t to be feared, Robyn decides she must protect
Mebh and her pack. But as the lives of the townies and the
wolves collide, Robyn’s relationship with her father comes
to a head when she’s transformed into the very thing he is
tasked to destroy.